Germany delivers ammunition and vehicles to Ukraine in latest military aid package

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 6, 2023 12:26 AM 2 min read
German anti-aircraft gun tank Gepard photographed at the Putlos military training area in Schleswig-Holstein on Aug. 25. 2022. (Photo: Marcus Brandt/dpa via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Germany delivered more ammunition and military vehicles to Ukraine as part of its latest military aid package, the German Federal Government announced on Sept. 5.

The list of deliveries included 188 Mercedes-Benz Zetros off-road trucks, up from 156 previously delivered, as well as four more border protection vehicles, and another Beaver bridge-laying tank.

Germany also announced it would send 20,000 more pairs of safety glasses, in addition to the 20,600 already sent to Ukraine.

In terms of ammunition, Germany has now delivered a total of 44,27 million rounds of ammunition for firearms, 134,592 rounds of 40mm ammunition, and 86,122 rounds of ammunition for Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns.

Germany already announced earlier today that it had delivered the first batch of ammunition, out of a total of 300,000 rounds, for Gepard anti-aircraft guns in Ukraine.

Two types of ammunition are being delivered to Ukraine for this weapon system: 150,000 rounds of armor piercing sub-caliber ammunition and 150,000 shots of explosive incendiary ammunition used to fight air targets such as airplanes or guided missiles.

To date, Germany has delivered 46 Gepard anti-aircraft guns to Kyiv and another six are on the way.

The Gepards help Ukraine defend itself against Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones targeting Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure, the German Embassy in Ukraine said last November.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
