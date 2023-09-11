Rheinmetall to refit, deliver 40 Marder armored vehicles to Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall will deliver 40 more Marder infantry fighting vehicles (IFV) to Ukraine based on an order placed by the German government in August, the company announced on Sept. 11.

This brings the total number of Marder vehicles to be supplied by Rheinmetall to Ukraine on Germany's commission to 80, with the first 20 shipped in March and another batch of 20 ordered in June, which are currently being overhauled and delivered.

Further 20 Marders were provided from the German military's own stocks in March.

"Rheinmetall is pressing ahead with work to overhaul these older vehicles and ensure that the latest lot of Marder IFVs can be delivered as per contract starting in 2023," the press release read.

The company is refitting Marder 1A3 systems formerly used by the German military, restoring them to full combat readiness "at its own expense." Rheinmetall promised that it could deliver up to 10 vehicles per month.

Berlin presented its latest major military aid package for Ukraine during the NATO summit in Vilnius in July. Apart from the said 40 Marder IFVs that are to be refitted by Rheinmetall, it also included 24 Leopard 1A5 tanks, two Patriot launchers, 20,000 artillery rounds, and other support.