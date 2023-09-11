Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrives in Kyiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has arrived in Kyiv for her fourth visit since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, the German Foreign Ministry announced on Sept. 11.

Upon her arrival, the minister promised continued support for Ukraine on its path to EU membership but also insisted on further reforms, namely regarding corruption, Die Welt reported.

While noting successes in Ukraine's judiciary reforms and media legislation, Baerbock said that "there is still a way to go when it comes to implementing the anti-oligarch law and the fight against corruption."

The EU must also work to ensure that it is properly positioned to accept "new chairs at the table," she added.

"In the midst of a hail of bombs, in the face of Russia's tanks, Ukraine set out toward the European Union (membership) with confidence and determination," Baerbock said upon her arrival to Ukraine's capital.

"Ukraine is also defending our freedom with enormous courage and determination. Just as Ukraine places itself before us, it too can rely on us. On the fact that we understand the enlargement of the EU as a necessary geopolitical consequence of Russia's war."

Ukraine officially applied for EU membership in February 2022 and was granted candidate status in June last year.

To start the membership negotiation process, Kyiv needs to implement seven reforms outlined by the European Commission, including tackling corruption and the implementation of the anti-oligarch law.

Olha Stefanishyna, the deputy prime minister for European integration, said in a Sept. 5 interview with the Voice of America that Ukraine will be ready for European Union membership in two years.