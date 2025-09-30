KI logo
Kremlin plans record spending hike on law enforcement and security agencies

by The Kyiv Independent news desk
A Russian Police officer guards the Red Square near the Kremlin on June 24, 2023 in Moscow, Russia. (Contributor / Getty Images)

The Kremlin is preparing its sharpest increase in spending on law enforcement and intelligence agencies during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Moscow Times reported on Sept. 30.

According to Russian budget documents, federal spending on police, the National Guard, and other law enforcement and intelligence agencies is set to rise 13% year-on-year to a record 3.91 trillion rubles ($47 billion) in 2026.

Combined with military and defense industry expenditures, Russia's overall security budget will reach 16.84 trillion rubles ($204 billion) in 2026 — 38% of total federal spending. That figure will grow to 17.8 trillion rubles ($215 billion) in 2027.

Social welfare programs will receive just 7.1 trillion rubles ($86 billion) in 2026, while less than 2 trillion rubles ($24 billion) will be allocated for education and health care.

The Kyiv Independent news desk

