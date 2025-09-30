Kremlin plans record spending hike on law enforcement and security agencies

The Kremlin is preparing its sharpest increase in spending on law enforcement and intelligence agencies during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Moscow Times reported on Sept. 30.

According to Russian budget documents, federal spending on police, the National Guard, and other law enforcement and intelligence agencies is set to rise 13% year-on-year to a record 3.91 trillion rubles ($47 billion) in 2026.

Combined with military and defense industry expenditures, Russia's overall security budget will reach 16.84 trillion rubles ($204 billion) in 2026 — 38% of total federal spending. That figure will grow to 17.8 trillion rubles ($215 billion) in 2027.

Social welfare programs will receive just 7.1 trillion rubles ($86 billion) in 2026, while less than 2 trillion rubles ($24 billion) will be allocated for education and health care.