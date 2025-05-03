Kremlin calls proposed 3-day ceasefire 'test of Kyiv's readiness' for peace, despite Moscow's rejection of 30-day ceasefire

This audio is created with AI assistance

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on May 3 that Moscow is awaiting Kyiv's "final" response to a three-day ceasefire from May 7–9 proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian state news agency TASS reported.

Peskov claimed that Ukraine's acceptance of the agreement would amount to "a test of Kyiv’s readiness for long-term peace."

Peskov's comments come in response to Zelensky's assertion earlier on May 3 that the three-day ceasefire proposal served as a "theatrical performance" designed to ease Russia’s international isolation and create a favorable atmosphere for the Victory Day celebrations in Moscow.

"They kill until the 7th, pause for a couple of comfortable days, then start attacking again on the 11th," Zelensky said.

Putin’s announcement, presented as a "humanitarian truce" from midnight May 8 to midnight May 11, came as the Kremlin continues to reject Ukraine’s calls for a complete cessation of hostilities. Ukraine accepted the U.S.-proposed 30-day ceasefire over 50 days ago, but Moscow rejected it, demanding a complete halt on military aid to Ukraine.

In April, Russia declared a ceasefire over the Easter holiday, calling it a "test (of) Ukraine's sincerity in pursuing peace talks."

Despite the ceasefire, Ukraine accused Moscow of nearly 3,000 violations between April 19 and April 21. Ukraine has also said that Russian forces repeatedly breached a partial truce on attacks against energy facilities brokered on March 25.

The United States, led by President Donald Trump, has lead the charge in brokering the proposed 30-day ceasefire. In recent months, Trump has grown increasingly frustrated with Russia, questioning Putin's intentions to achieve peace, given ongoing Russian attacks against Ukraine.

In response to the Kremlin's actions, U.S. government officials have prepared a new sanctions package against Russia, targeting Russia's energy, natural resources, and banking sectors. However, it is unclear if Trump will approve the sanctions, Reuters reported.







