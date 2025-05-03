The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, War, Ceasefire, Dmitry Peskov
Edit post

Kremlin calls proposed 3-day ceasefire 'test of Kyiv's readiness' for peace, despite Moscow's rejection of 30-day ceasefire

by Dmytro Basmat May 3, 2025 6:53 PM 2 min read
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov at the Igora ski resort in the Leningrad Oblast on Dec. 26, 2024. (Gavriil Grigorov / POOL / AFP)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on May 3 that Moscow is awaiting Kyiv's "final" response to a three-day ceasefire from May 7–9 proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian state news agency TASS reported.

Peskov claimed that Ukraine's acceptance of the agreement would amount to "a test of Kyiv’s readiness for long-term peace."

Peskov's comments come in response to Zelensky's assertion earlier on May 3 that the three-day ceasefire proposal served as a "theatrical performance" designed to ease Russia’s international isolation and create a favorable atmosphere for the Victory Day celebrations in Moscow.

"They kill until the 7th, pause for a couple of comfortable days, then start attacking again on the 11th," Zelensky said.

Putin’s announcement, presented as a "humanitarian truce" from midnight May 8 to midnight May 11, came as the Kremlin continues to reject Ukraine’s calls for a complete cessation of hostilities. Ukraine accepted the U.S.-proposed 30-day ceasefire over 50 days ago, but Moscow rejected it, demanding a complete halt on military aid to Ukraine.

In April, Russia declared a ceasefire over the Easter holiday, calling it a "test (of) Ukraine's sincerity in pursuing peace talks."

Despite the ceasefire, Ukraine accused Moscow of nearly 3,000 violations between April 19 and April 21. Ukraine has also said that Russian forces repeatedly breached a partial truce on attacks against energy facilities brokered on March 25.

The United States, led by President Donald Trump, has lead the charge in brokering the proposed 30-day ceasefire. In recent months, Trump has grown increasingly frustrated with Russia, questioning Putin's intentions to achieve peace, given ongoing Russian attacks against Ukraine.

In response to the Kremlin's actions, U.S. government officials have prepared a new sanctions package against Russia, targeting Russia's energy, natural resources, and banking sectors. However, it is unclear if Trump will approve the sanctions, Reuters reported.

Zelensky rejects Putin’s truce proposal as ‘theatrical,’ backs 30-day ceasefire plan from US
Speaking to journalists in a closed-door session, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the proposal was not a serious attempt to end the war and reiterated Ukraine’s support for a U.S.-backed strategy calling for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire.
The Kyiv IndependentAnna Fratsyvir



Author: Dmytro Basmat

Most popular

News Feed

11:10 PM  (Updated: )

Russia's attack on Kharkiv injures 47.

A Russian drone attack on Ukraine's northeastern city of Kharkiv injured at least 47 people on May 2, according to local authorities. At least eight people have been hospitalized.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.