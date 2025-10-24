Kherson hammered by Russian artillery, videos show multiple explosions in residential areas

Kherson on Oct. 24 came under intense Russian artillery bombardment, with what appeared to be the random targeting of residential areas killing at least two people.

Videos posted to social media — some reportedly by Russian forces themselves — showed multiple explosions across a vast area of the city.

Russians have published footage of their crime against humanity – they are firing rocket artillery indiscriminately directly at Kherson to harm civilians. Since this morning, russians have killed three women.



These terrorists can only be stopped by power.

The time for… pic.twitter.com/6VkCSfy63N — Serhii Sternenko ✙ (@sternenko) October 24, 2025

Ukraine's Internal Affairs Ministry said two people had been killed, and 21 others injured.

Valentyna Fedorchuk, a Kherson-based journalist, told the Kyiv Independent that despite areas of the city being "constantly under attack from artillery and drones," the bombing on Oct. 24 was notable for its intensity.

"The last time we experienced such terrible strikes was probably when the occupiers used KABs to hit the bridge connecting the Ostriv microdistrict — there were several hellish nights for the locals then," she said.

Kherson right now.

russians are subhumans pic.twitter.com/UnISIn2bnl — Saint Javelin (@saintjavelin) October 24, 2025

Kherson Oblast remains under partial Russian occupation on the left bank of the Dnipro River. The region, including the city of Kherson, is frequently targeted by Russian forces, with regular attacks resulting in civilian casualties.

Drone attacks targeting civilians in the southern city of Kherson have become so frequent that locals speaking to the Kyiv Independent last year described the violent campaign as a "human safari."

Under international law, the intentional targeting of civilians who are not actively engaged in hostilities during wartime constitutes a war crime.

Fedorchuk said with winter approaching, Russians were targeting boiler houses in order to freeze civilians.

"I have repeatedly heard from residents that they are anxiously awaiting this winter," she said.