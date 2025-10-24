KI logo
Friday, October 24, 2025
Kherson hammered by Russian artillery, videos show multiple explosions in residential areas

by Kateryna Hodunova, Chris York
A screenshot from a video purporting to show Russian strikes on residential areas in Kherson on Oct. 24 (Telegram)

Kherson on Oct. 24 came under intense Russian artillery bombardment, with what appeared to be the random targeting of residential areas killing at least two people.

Videos posted to social media — some reportedly by Russian forces themselves — showed multiple explosions across a vast area of the city.

Ukraine's Internal Affairs Ministry said two people had been killed, and 21 others injured.

Valentyna Fedorchuk, a Kherson-based journalist, told the Kyiv Independent that despite areas of the city being "constantly under attack from artillery and drones," the bombing on Oct. 24 was notable for its intensity.

"The last time we experienced such terrible strikes was probably when the occupiers used KABs to hit the bridge connecting the Ostriv microdistrict — there were several hellish nights for the locals then," she said.

Kherson Oblast remains under partial Russian occupation on the left bank of the Dnipro River. The region, including the city of Kherson, is frequently targeted by Russian forces, with regular attacks resulting in civilian casualties.

Drone attacks targeting civilians in the southern city of Kherson have become so frequent that locals speaking to the Kyiv Independent last year described the violent campaign as a "human safari."

Under international law, the intentional targeting of civilians who are not actively engaged in hostilities during wartime constitutes a war crime.

Fedorchuk said with winter approaching, Russians were targeting boiler houses in order to freeze civilians.

"I have repeatedly heard from residents that they are anxiously awaiting this winter," she said.

Russia has upgraded its already devastating glide bombs
Russia has begun using long-range glide bombs, known as KABs, to hit residential areas deep behind the front line. In the last week, Moscow has, for the first time, targeted Mykolaiv, Poltava, and the city of Lozova in Kharkiv Oblast with these weapons. Lozova, located 150 kilometers (93 miles) from the front line, was hit by a UMPB-5R bomb on Oct. 18 that struck a residential neighborhood, injuring five civilians and destroying multiple homes. On Oct. 24, Odesa was reportedly attacked by KABs
The Kyiv IndependentTania Myronyshena
Kateryna Hodunova

News Editor

Chris York

News Operations Editor

