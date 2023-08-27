Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Three pilots who died in mid-air collision identified by name

by The Kyiv Independent news desk August 27, 2023 11:40 AM 2 min read
Ukrainian pilots killed in a mid-air collision over Zhytomyr Oblast on Aug. 25, 2023, from left: Major Viacheslav Minka, Major Serhii Prokazin, and Captain Andrii Pilshchykov, also known as "Juice." (Photos: Vasylkiv Tactical Aviation Brigade/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The names of all three pilots killed in a mid-air collision over Zhytomyr Oblast were released by the Vasylkiv Tactical Aviation Brigade on Aug. 27.

They were Captain Andrii Pilshchykov, also known as "Juice," Major Viacheslav Minka, and Major Serhii Prokazin.

The Aug. 25 crash involved two L-39 training jets.

Juice, of the 40th Tactical Aviation Brigade, was the best-known aviator of the three. He had over 500 flight hours and numerous difficult assignments under his belt. He has been decorated multiple times.

He was active online, having over 14,000 followers on Twitter. He used his high profile to persuade Western allies to send F-16 fighters to Ukraine.

Minka was a Kyiv Oblast resident, who returned to aviation in 2015, as a result of Russia's invasion. He had over 200 flight hours and conducted a great deal of training.    

Prokazin, who lived in Poltava Oblast, had over 100 operational flight hours. According to the brigade, he will be remembered for his smile and the ability to help with difficult situations.

The State Bureau of Investigations said that it has started a probe into the accident.

The bureau will investigate "the technical condition of the aircraft, compliance with the rules of preparation for flights," and the black boxes of the jets.

