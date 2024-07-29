Japanese Education, Science Minister Moriyama arrives in Kyiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

Japanese Education, Culture, Sports, and Science Minister Masahito Moriyama arrived in Kyiv on July 29, the Japanese Embassy in Ukraine reported.

Moriyama plans to hold a series of meetings with Ukrainian officials to discuss joint projects and opportunities for further cooperation in the cultural and educational spheres, according to the embassy's statement.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, Japan has contributed around $8 billion to Ukraine in humanitarian and financial assistance, according to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy.

Japan has supported Ukraine's energy sector, which has suffered millions in damage due to Russian attacks, and shares expertise on nuclear safety.

Japan and Ukraine also signed a 10-year bilateral security agreement on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Italy on June 13.