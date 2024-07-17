Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Japan, Ukraine, G7, Russian assets, Business, Loan
Edit post

Japan to reportedly cover $3.3 billion of G7 loan to Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek July 17, 2024 10:14 AM 2 min read
A Japanese flag flies outside the Bank of Japan (BOJ) headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday, March 14, 2024. (Shoko Takayasu/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Japan will shoulder $3.3 billion of the loan pledged by the Group of Seven (G7) to Ukraine covered by Russian assets proceeds, Kyodo News reported on July 17, citing undisclosed diplomatic sources.

The G7 pledged the $50-billion loan to Ukraine during a June summit in Italy to aid the country as it faces Russia's full-scale invasion. It should be repaid using revenue from the roughly $300 billion Russian assets frozen in the accounts of Western countries and other partners.

The sum, which Ukraine hopes to receive by the end of the year before a potential return of Donald Trump to the White House, includes a $20-billion pledge by the U.S. and the EU each, Kyodo News wrote.

Japan, Canada, and the U.K. are expected to cover the remaining $10 billion. Ottawa previously said it is ready to shoulder $5 billion of the loan.

Sources told Kyodo News that individual EU member states who also sit in the G7 – Italy, Germany, and France – will not participate in the lending program at the moment as they are focused on similar efforts within the EU framework.

This confirms the words of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who said in June that individual EU countries would not be directly involved and would instead help develop a guarantee mechanism for repaying the loan.

Under a separate program, the EU said it would soon provide the first tranche of 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion) from the frozen Russian assets profits to fund Ukraine's reconstruction and defense needs.

G7 loan from Russian assets not ‘substitute for full confiscation,’ experts say
The new Group of Seven (G7) plan to fund Ukraine using profits from frozen Russian assets is a “breakthrough,” but Ukraine’s goal is still to seize the full worth of the assets, said experts speaking at a panel event in Kyiv discussing Russian asset seizure on June 17. “This
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
6:35 AM

Medvedev says Ukraine's NATO membership would lead to war.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev сlaimed that Ukraine joining NATO would be viewed as a declaration of war against Moscow. "The actions that Russia's opponents have been taking against us for years, expanding the alliance ... take NATO to the point of no return," Medvedev was quoted as saying.
6:46 PM

Poroshenko pays bail for ex-intelligence officer Сhervinskyi.

Roman Chervinskyi previously served in Ukraine's Defense Intelligence (HUR). He was indicted by the State Security Service (SBU) in April 2023 for abuse of power. According to SBU officials, Chervinskyi, along with others in the HUR, tried to hijack a Russian Air Force aircraft whose pilot was allegedly planning to defect to Ukraine.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.