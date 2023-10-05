Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Japan to aid Ukraine in restoring agriculture

by Martin Fornusek October 5, 2023 3:58 PM 1 min read
In an aerial view, farmers use combine harvesters to harvest a wheat field near the city of Bila Tserkva on August 4, 2023 in Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine. (Photo credit: Ed Ram/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Japan and Ukraine agreed to establish a joint working group that will develop a strategy for the restoration of Ukraine's agriculture, the Agriculture Ministry said on Oct. 5.

The announcement comes after a meeting between Markiian Dmytrasevych, Ukraine's deputy agriculture minister, and Mizuno Masayoshi, the director-general of the Export and International Affairs Bureau of Japan's Agriculture Ministry.

The chief task of the working group will be to utilize Japan's experience, technology, and assets in restoring Ukraine's agricultural sector.

The two countries also aim to promote the participation of Japanese companies in Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction.

The first meeting of the working group is scheduled for late October.

According to a report by the Kyiv School of Economics published in April, the damages to Ukraine's agricultural sector and land resources have cost $8.7 billion since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Following Moscow's termination of the Black Sea grain deal, Russian forces have escalated their attacks on Ukraine's ports and agricultural infrastructure in an effort to hamper the country's grain exports.

Ukrainian farmers sow 3 million hectares of winter crops but exports drop
By the start of October, farmers had sown 2.992 million hectares, including 1.7 million hectares of winter wheat, the Agriculture Ministry said in a statement on its website.
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.