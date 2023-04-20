Ukraine’s agricultural sector has suffered more than $8 billion from war damage

This audio is created with AI assistance

The damages to Ukraine’s agricultural sector and land resources have cost $8.7 billion since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, according to a report from the Kyiv School of Economics published on April 19.

The greatest proportion of damages was a result of destruction to agricultural machinery, which the KSE estimates cost more than $4.65 billion. KSE also estimates that 109,600 units of agricultural machinery were damaged or destroyed during the war.

The other cause of losses in the agricultural industry is the result of destruction and theft of manufactured products, which is estimated at a loss of $1.87 billion.

Agricultural infrastructure also suffered huge losses, primarily granaries, and other storage facilities. KSE estimates the restoration of these facilities at $1.33 billion.

Russia’s full-scale invasion has caused the most damage to the agro-industrial complex in Luhansk, Kherson, Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia Oblasts.