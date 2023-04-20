Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Ukraine’s agricultural sector has suffered more than $8 billion from war damage

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 20, 2023 3:06 AM 1 min read
The damages to Ukraine’s agricultural sector and land resources have cost $8.7 billion since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, according to a report from the Kyiv School of Economics published on April 19.

The greatest proportion of damages was a result of destruction to agricultural machinery, which the KSE estimates cost more than $4.65 billion. KSE also estimates that 109,600 units of agricultural machinery were damaged or destroyed during the war.

The other cause of losses in the agricultural industry is the result of destruction and theft of manufactured products, which is estimated at a loss of $1.87 billion.

Agricultural infrastructure also suffered huge losses, primarily granaries, and other storage facilities. KSE estimates the restoration of these facilities at $1.33 billion.

Russia’s full-scale invasion has caused the most damage to the agro-industrial complex in Luhansk, Kherson, Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia Oblasts.

Bulgaria temporarily bans import of Ukrainian agricultural products
Bulgaria has temporarily blocked imports of Ukrainian grain and 20 other food products to protect the local market, the country’s acting Agriculture Minister Yavor Gechev said on April 19, as cited by national radio.
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
