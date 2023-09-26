Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Russia’s overnight attack against Ukraine injures 2, damages infrastructure

by Dinara Khalilova September 26, 2023 9:02 AM 2 min read
First responders are putting out the fire caused by Russia's overnight drone attack against port infrastructure in Odesa Oblast on Sept. 26, 2023. (Oleh Kiper/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia launched a total of 38 Shahed-136/131 drones at Ukraine overnight on Sept. 26, according to the Air Force. Ukrainian air defenses shot down 26 drones.

The attack hit port infrastructure in Odesa Oblast's southern Izmail district, wounding two men, Governor Oleh Kiper reported on Sept. 26.

The two-hour-long attack damaged a checkpoint building, warehouses, and over 30 vehicles, according to the regional governor.

The port of Izmail is located just across the Danube River from the border with Romania.

Since the collapse of the Black Sea Grain Initiative in mid-July, Russia has repeatedly targeted Ukraine's agricultural infrastructure, river and sea ports, and grain stockpiles. In September, Bucharest found fragments of Russian drones on Romanian territory several times.

Kiper said most drones that targeted Odesa Oblast were shot down by air defenses but didn’t specify the number.

Six out of 26 drones were downed over southern Mykolaiv Oblast, neighboring Odesa Oblast, Vitalii Kim, the oblast governor, said on Telegram.

The official reported that drone debris fell on an agricultural enterprise in the Bereznehuvate community, some 80 kilometers northeast of Mykolaiv, causing a fire. According to preliminary data, there were no casualties.

Air defenses destroyed four more drones over Cherkasy Oblast, but an infrastructure facility in the region was hit, wrote Governor Ihor Taburets. No casualties were reported.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
