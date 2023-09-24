Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
ISW: Winter will not end the Ukrainian counteroffensive

by Abbey Fenbert September 24, 2023 7:32 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers on duty outside of Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast on Sept. 23, 2023. (Photo by Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The coming winter will not necessarily stop the advance of Ukrainian counteroffensive troops, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) wrote in its Sept. 23 report.

"[W]hile seasonal weather can slow ground movements and challenge logistics, it will not impose a definite end to Ukrainian counteroffensive operations," the ISW wrote.

In a Sept. 23 interview with CNN, General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi said that winter would not heavily disrupt the counteroffensive, as Ukrainian forces are advancing on foot rather than relying on vehicles.

Tarnavskyi commands Ukraine's front-line troops in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk oblasts.

According to the ISW, weather will not be the decisive factor in the counteroffensive's success.

"The culmination of the Ukrainian counteroffensive will likely depend rather on the Russian and Ukrainian balance of forces as well as on Western aid to Ukraine," the ISW said.

The ISW also reported that Ukrainian troops continued to advance in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast, striking the front-line village of Novoprokopivka.

The ISW based its assessment on geolocated footage and reports from Russian sources claiming that the Russian military had resisted a Ukrainian ground attack near the village.

The reports suggest that "Ukrainian forces have likely cleared Russian positions between Robotyne and Novoprokopivka," the ISW said.

Novoprokopivka lies 1.5 kilometers south of Robotyne, which was liberated by Ukrainian troops on Aug. 28.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
