Defense Ministry: Ukraine liberates Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Oblast

by Dinara Khalilova August 28, 2023 9:55 AM 1 min read
A Ukrainian BMP tank fires at a firing range as Russia-Ukraine war continues in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine on Aug. 10, 2023. (Ignacio Marin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces have liberated Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and are moving southeast of the village, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar confirmed on Aug. 28.

Ukraine’s military is advancing towards nearby settlements of Novoprokopivka and Ocheretuvate "despite fierce enemy resistance," Maliar said.

Securing Robotyne, around 20 kilometers from Orikhiv, allows Ukrainian troops to continue advancing south toward the Russian-occupied Tokmak and Melitopol.

Apart from the gains in the south, Ukrainian forces are also advancing in eastern Donetsk Oblast near Bakhmut.

They have regained one square kilometer of land on Bakhmut’s southern flank over the past week, according to Maliar.

A total of 44 square kilometers have been liberated around Bakhmut since the start of Ukraine’s summer counteroffensive, the official added.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
