Defense Ministry: Ukraine liberates Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces have liberated Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and are moving southeast of the village, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar confirmed on Aug. 28.

Ukraine’s military is advancing towards nearby settlements of Novoprokopivka and Ocheretuvate "despite fierce enemy resistance," Maliar said.

Securing Robotyne, around 20 kilometers from Orikhiv, allows Ukrainian troops to continue advancing south toward the Russian-occupied Tokmak and Melitopol.

Apart from the gains in the south, Ukrainian forces are also advancing in eastern Donetsk Oblast near Bakhmut.

They have regained one square kilometer of land on Bakhmut’s southern flank over the past week, according to Maliar.

A total of 44 square kilometers have been liberated around Bakhmut since the start of Ukraine’s summer counteroffensive, the official added.