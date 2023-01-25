Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
ISW: Western tanks will help Ukraine liberate territory

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 25, 2023 7:58 AM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Western countries' decisions to supply battle tanks to Ukraine will help the country to "conduct mechanized warfare to defeat the Russian military and liberate Ukrainian territory," the Institute for the Study of War said in its latest update.

Both the United States and Germany announced on Jan. 24 that their countries were preparing to send battle tanks to Ukraine. Germany also announced it would allow other European countries to send Ukraine German-made Leopard tanks from their own stocks.

The ISW wrote in an earlier update that the West's reluctance to send Ukraine the weapons systems and supplies needed for large-scale counteroffensive operations had hindered Ukraine's ability "to take advantage of having pinned Russian forces in Bakhmut."

The United States could announce more than 30 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine as soon as Wednesday, AP reported on Jan. 24. Germany is expected to send around 14 Leopard tanks to Ukraine, while other European countries have signaled their readiness to send Leopard tanks in their possession.

French President Emmanuel Macron also said he had not ruled out the possibility of France sending Ukraine Leclerc tanks.

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny said in December that Ukraine would need 300 battle tanks and other weapon systems to launch further counteroffensives, the ISW said.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
