News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Russian losses, Russian offensive
ISW: Russia ramps up offensive operations despite increasing losses

by Kateryna Hodunova April 8, 2024 10:40 AM 2 min read
An image of the damage caused by the strike on the center of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast, on Sept. 25, 2023. (Donetsk Oblast State Administration / Telegram)
Russian forces continue to ramp up their offensive operations along the front line despite the material and personnel losses, the Institute for the Study of War's (ISW) report said on April 7.

Russia continues to intensify its assaults near the Russian-occupied cities of Bakhmut and Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast in attempts to advance in this front-line sector.

Chasiv Yar, which lies 10 kilometers west of Bakhmut, remains one of Russia's main targets. Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi said on April 6 that "fierce battles" are taking place east of the city, but it is still under Ukraine's control.

Kyiv also expects a new Russian offensive campaign at the end of May or the beginning of June, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on March 28. According to Zelensky, Russia will attempt to mobilize additional 300,000 troops by June 1.

The ISW recalled one of the latest Russian assaults in the direction of Chasiv Yar on April 4, saying that Russia "intensified the tempo of their offensive operations across the theater" while "successfully mitigating likely increased manpower and materiel losses."

The report also said that Ukraine "must make difficult decisions, prioritizing certain aspects of its defense" in light of preparation for the future counteroffensive and stalled U.S. aid.

U.S. aid to Ukraine has been delayed since fall 2023, as various versions of a foreign aid bill have been derailed due to border security disagreements. Some Republicans in the House have refused to support the aid package in principle, advocating against aid for Kyiv.

On April 7, Zelensky said Ukraine would lose the war against Russia if the U.S. Congress fails to approve military aid.

"If Ukraine loses the war, other states will be attacked," Zelensky added.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova
News Feed

9:52 AM

Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 4, injure 9 over past day.

Russian "kamikaze" drones attacked a critical infrastructure facility in Zhytomyr Oblast, the regional military administration said. The Zviahel City Council reported a "direct threat of air pollution" as a result of the attack, urging residents to stay indoors and close their windows. No casualties were reported.
2:51 AM

Budanov: Renewed Russian offensive expected in late spring, early summer.

Kyrylo Budanov, the chief of Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR), said that Ukraine should expect to face a renewed Russian offensive in late spring or early summer, with the offensive intensifying around Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, Budanov told German outlet ARD in an interview published on April 7.
8:25 PM

IAEA: Drone detonated at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that a drone detonated on its site on April 7, according to the IAEA. The post did not provide any details about who had launched the drone.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.