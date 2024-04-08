ISW: Russia ramps up offensive operations despite increasing losses

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces continue to ramp up their offensive operations along the front line despite the material and personnel losses, the Institute for the Study of War's (ISW) report said on April 7.

Russia continues to intensify its assaults near the Russian-occupied cities of Bakhmut and Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast in attempts to advance in this front-line sector.

Chasiv Yar, which lies 10 kilometers west of Bakhmut, remains one of Russia's main targets. Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi said on April 6 that "fierce battles" are taking place east of the city, but it is still under Ukraine's control.

Kyiv also expects a new Russian offensive campaign at the end of May or the beginning of June, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on March 28. According to Zelensky, Russia will attempt to mobilize additional 300,000 troops by June 1.

The ISW recalled one of the latest Russian assaults in the direction of Chasiv Yar on April 4, saying that Russia "intensified the tempo of their offensive operations across the theater" while "successfully mitigating likely increased manpower and materiel losses."

The report also said that Ukraine "must make difficult decisions, prioritizing certain aspects of its defense" in light of preparation for the future counteroffensive and stalled U.S. aid.

U.S. aid to Ukraine has been delayed since fall 2023, as various versions of a foreign aid bill have been derailed due to border security disagreements. Some Republicans in the House have refused to support the aid package in principle, advocating against aid for Kyiv.

On April 7, Zelensky said Ukraine would lose the war against Russia if the U.S. Congress fails to approve military aid.

"If Ukraine loses the war, other states will be attacked," Zelensky added.