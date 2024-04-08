Zelensky: Ukraine will lose war if US Congress fails to deliver aid funding

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on April 7 that Ukraine will lose the war against Russia if the U.S. Congress fails to approve military aid to Ukraine.

“It is necessary to specifically tell Congress that if Congress does not help Ukraine, Ukraine will lose the war," Zelensky said during a meeting on the fundraising platform United24.

Zelensky said that it would be "difficult" for Ukraine to "stay" without the aid, referring to the country's survival, adding that Russia's intentions to capture more territory will continue to grow if it is successful in Ukraine.

"If Ukraine loses the war, other states will be attacked," Zelensky said during the meeting, warning that Russia will also continue to escalate nuclear rhetoric in an effort to disuade Western allies from providing additional support to Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly called on Congress to pass a funding bill, pleading with lawmakers to "not falter" on support for Ukraine, amid funding and ammunition shortages.

Zelensky's comments come as U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson has promised to hold a vote on aid for Ukraine after months of deadlock following the end of the Easter holiday, after continuously opting not to bring it to a vote in the Republican-led House of Representatives.

In an interview with Republican former Congressman Trey Gowdy, who currently hosts a talk show on Fox News, Johnson said that he expected the bill to be voted on shortly but added that it would contain "some important innovations."

Johnson did not clarify what he was referring to.

Facing signs of dissent from House Republicans like Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, Johnson acknowledged he would likely need to build bipartisan consensus in order to move the bill past the finish line.

Greene filed a motion to oust Johnson from his position in late March, the same procedure that cost former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy his job in October 2023.

Republican Congressman Don Bacon said on March 31 that a vote to remove Johnson would be "very likely" if he allowed Ukraine aid to be brought to the floor, and that it was possible the move could be successful.

U.S. aid to Ukraine has been delayed since fall 2023, as various versions of a foreign aid bill have been derailed due to border security disagreements. Some Republicans in the House have refused to support the aid package in principle, advocating against aid for Kyiv.

In February, a $95 billion aid package to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan passed in the Senate with bipartisan support, with $60 billion going towards supporting Ukraine.