Bloomberg: Biden considers tapping into US Army funds for temporary Ukraine aid

The Biden administration is attempting to tap $200 million from US Army funding to provide immediate assistance to Ukraine while more significant aid remains held up in Congress, Bloomberg reported March 6.

The temporary funds could be used to assist the Ukrainian military with replenishing critical supplies and weapons that are rapidly running out.

Drawing on the Pentagon reserves would free up about $200 million in military aid to Ukraine. A source familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that a final decision has not been made as to the army funds.

U.S. aid to Ukraine has been delayed since autumn 2023, as various versions of a foreign aid bill have been derailed due to border security disagreements. Most recently, a $95 billion aid package to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan passed in the Senate with bipartisan support, but House Speaker Mike Johnson has refused to bring it to a vote in the House of Representatives.

Johnson is reportedly allowing Republicans who support Ukrainian aid to work on an alternative bill, which is expected to be complete by late March or early April.

Equipment and weapons shortages have led to recent Russian territorial advances, including the capturing of Avdiivka — a key city near occupied Donetsk — where heavy fighting took place for many months.

The EU Council recently approved a funding package of 50 billion euros ($54 billion) in loans and grants for Ukraine.