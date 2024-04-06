Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Mobilization, Russian offensive
Edit post

Russia might conduct regular mobilization campaigns in the near future, Zelensky says

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 6, 2024 11:39 PM 3 min read
New Russian army conscripts attend a ceremony on May 23, 2023. (Olga Maltseva/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

In an April 6 interview with national broadcasters, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the 300,000 troops that Russia plans to mobilize by June wouldn't be the "final" draft.

Ukraine's military intelligence said earlier that Russia is likely to ramp up its mobilization efforts after Russian President Vladimir Putin secures his fifth term in office in March.

Putin signed a decree on March 31 to conscript 150,000 citizens as part of the regularly occurring spring conscription campaign. According to the U.K. Defense Ministry, Russia is likely recruiting around 30,000 people a month to help bolster its war effort.

Putin ‘wins’ rigged Russian election; Ukrainians in occupied territories vote at gunpoint
Russian authorities on March 15-17 held a presidential election in two countries – Russia and the regions of Ukraine brutally occupied by the Kremlin. The voting was neither free nor fair, with the result known in advance. In the occupied areas, voting was held illegally at gunpoint. In Russia, th…
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov

On April 3, Zelensky said that Russia was planning to mobilize an additional 300,000 soldiers by June 1.

"It is not a fact that 300,000 will be the final number of troops which they mobilize," Zelensky said, adding that Russia "must be ready" to reach this figure by June 1, according to Ukraine's military intelligence.

Zelensky also described the military training in Russia as a "short" one.

"We see it by the Russian soldiers' training on the front line," the president said.

"Concerning their poor discipline, maybe they will not mobilize 300,000 (troops) by June 1, but we must rely on the data that we have and be ready (for it)."

Join our community
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Support us

Zelensky said Ukraine needs to prepare military personnel. According to the president, Ukrainian units must be staffed with "experienced people who went through combat coordination."

Ukraine's government aims to update the legal framework around mobilization in order to ramp up its number of available troops in 2024.

On April 2, Zelensky signed three laws on mobilization, making 25-year-old men eligible for the draft, among other changes. Yet, Ukraine's parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, is still considering a new draft of the mobilization law after its initial, contentious version was withdrawn.

Zelensky expects Ukraine's parliament to vote for the mobilization law "in the nearest days."

"It is vital. And this is not responsible at all – what they (the parliament) are doing," Zelensky said.

Opinion: Ukraine may have no choice but to lower its fighting age
Editor’s Note: Brian Bonner, the Kyiv Post’s chief editor from 2008-2021, is the host of Hromadske Radio’s podcast “Ukraine Calling.” This weekly English-language program, released on Fridays, can be found on Hromadske’s YouTube channel and website, as well as on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, SoundCloud,…
The Kyiv IndependentBrian Bonner

Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.