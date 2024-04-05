Skip to content
Ukraine's military denies Russian troops reached Chasiv Yar's suburb

by Kateryna Denisova April 5, 2024 12:55 PM 2 min read
A man and a Ukrainian soldier pass a destroyed building and a car in Chasiv Yar on March 16, 2024 in Chasiv Yar, Ukraine. (Roman Chop/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images )
Russian troops have not entered the suburbs of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast, a spokesperson for Ukraine's eastern command, Andrii Zadubinnyi, told Reuters on April 5.

Chasiv Yar lies around 10 kilometers west of Bakhmut and 50 kilometers (31 miles) north of Avdiivka, two settlements that Russia captured in May 2023 and February 2024, respectively.

Russian troops have been focusing their efforts near Chasiv Yar, which they see as crucial for further advances toward Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk, and Sloviansk, the Ukrainian military said.

Russian proxies claimed on April 5 that Moscow's forces allegedly reached the suburb of Chasiv Yar, according to Kremlin-controlled news agency RIA Novosti.

Zadubinnyi urged not to believe Russian claims.

"The situation there is very difficult; the fighting continues, but they (Russian troops) are not there," Zadubinnyi said.

Russian troops conducted a roughly reinforced company-sized mechanized assault towards Chasiv Yar on April 4, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) wrote in their recent report, referring to the footage. Russia advanced up to the eastern outskirts of the city, but Ukrainian forces prevented it from making further advances into Chasiv Yar, according to the ISW.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an evening address on April 4 that despite the ammunition shortage, Ukraine had managed "to stabilize positions" in the sectors where Moscow "expected to succeed."

In late March, Zelensky did not rule out that a major Russian offensive may come at the end of May or in June.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
5:14 AM

Russia shells 6 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked six border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on April 4, firing 15 times and causing at least 83 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
12:46 AM

Czech FM: Ukrainians are fighting for all of Europe.

"(Ukrainians) really depend on our help and we in turn depend on the fact that the Ukrainians are also fighting for the security of the whole of Europe, so we are in this together," Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said at the NATO-Ukraine Council meeting.
12:00 AM

Russia claims drone attack on Kursk.

Drones attacked Russia's Kursk region during the late hours of April 4, allegedly setting fire to civilian infrastructure, Roman Starovoyt, the regional governor, announced via Telegram.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.