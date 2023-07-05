Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
ICJ: Ukraine, allies file proceedings against Iran for downed airline

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 5, 2023 6:01 PM 1 min read
People attend a memorial service at Mel Lastman Square in Toronto, Canada, on Jan. 8, 2023 as Iranian-Canadians marked 3rd anniversary of the downing of Ukrainian Airlines Flight PS752. (Photo by Creative Touch Imaging Ltd./NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

According to a July 5 press release from the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Ukraine, Canada, Sweden, and the U.K. have jointly filed proceedings against Iran for the shooting down of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 in 2020.

Flight 752 was a civilian passenger flight from Tehran to Kyiv that was hit by two missiles shortly after takeoff, killing all 176 people on board.

The victims included citizens of Iran, Canada, Ukraine, Sweden, Afghanistan, and the U.K.

Iranian officials initially denied any involvement in the incident, but later claimed that an air defense unit of the the Islamic Revolutionary Guard had mistaken the Boeing aircraft for a U.S. cruise missile.

Ukraine, Canada, Sweden and the U.K. released a joint statement last December calling for Iran to be held accountable for the downing of Flight 752.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry announced on June 29 the countries' intention to file proceedings against Iran at the ICJ, the main judicial body of the United Nations.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
