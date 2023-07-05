ICJ: Ukraine, allies file proceedings against Iran for downed airline

This audio is created with AI assistance

According to a July 5 press release from the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Ukraine, Canada, Sweden, and the U.K. have jointly filed proceedings against Iran for the shooting down of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 in 2020.

Flight 752 was a civilian passenger flight from Tehran to Kyiv that was hit by two missiles shortly after takeoff, killing all 176 people on board.

The victims included citizens of Iran, Canada, Ukraine, Sweden, Afghanistan, and the U.K.

Iranian officials initially denied any involvement in the incident, but later claimed that an air defense unit of the the Islamic Revolutionary Guard had mistaken the Boeing aircraft for a U.S. cruise missile.

Ukraine, Canada, Sweden and the U.K. released a joint statement last December calling for Iran to be held accountable for the downing of Flight 752.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry announced on June 29 the countries' intention to file proceedings against Iran at the ICJ, the main judicial body of the United Nations.