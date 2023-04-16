Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Iran sentences 10 soldiers for downing Ukrainian jet in 2020

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 17, 2023 12:23 AM 1 min read
Iran tests its home-built surface-to-surface Fateh-110 missile on 25 August, 2010 (Mohsen Shandi)
This audio is created with AI assistance

An Iranian court has sentenced 10 soldiers to prison for downing a Ukrainian airliner in 2020, Iranian news agency Mizan Online reported on April 16.

Ukraine International Airlines' flight PS752 was shot down on Jan. 8, 2020 in Iran while en route to Kyiv, with all 176 people on board being killed.

According to Mizan Online, the commander of the air defense unit who allegedly ordered the strike was sentenced to 13 years in prison, while other nine soldiers were sentenced to up to three years.

The court concluded that the plane was shot down by accident, not on purpose.

The commander's decision to fire the missile that shot down the plane was based on “his false belief that the identified target was hostile” amid tensions between Iran and the U.S., according to the court.

The court also ordered the convicts to pay $150,000 to the families of each passenger killed in the accident.

Most of the victims of the tragedy were Canadians and Iranians, while 11 of them were Ukrainians.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.