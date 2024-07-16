Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, India, Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin
Edit post

India summoned Ukrainian ambassador over Zelensky's comments, media reports

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 16, 2024 11:50 AM 2 min read
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) hug during Modi's visit to Moscow, Russia, on July 9, 2024. (Sefa Karacan/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

India summoned a Ukrainian envoy over President Volodymyr Zelensky's criticism of a meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin last week, the Economic Times newspaper reported on July 16.

Speaking a day after a deadly Russian attack on July 8 that damaged a children's hospital, Zelensky called Modi's trip to Russia and his embrace with the Russian leader "a huge disappointment and a devastating blow to peace efforts."

The criticism caused displeasure in New Delhi, as the Indian Foreign Ministry summoned the Ukrainian ambassador on July 15 to raise the issue, the Economic Times wrote without revealing the source of the information.

India has also postponed a meeting of a joint working group on culture with Ukraine, according to the outlet.

Modi arrived in Moscow on July 8 for talks with Putin, marking his first visit to the country since the start of the full-scale invasion.

New Delhi has been calling for a diplomatic solution to Russia's war against Ukraine but has been simultaneously fostering close economic ties with Moscow. India became one of the chief buyers of Russian oil following Western sanctions, although pressure from U.S. sanctions increasingly threatens this trade.

During his visit, Modi called the attack against the Ohkmatdyt hospital "very terrifying," saying that "when innocent children are killed, the heart bleeds." Despite this implicit rebuke of Putin, the meeting led to a deepening of economic ties and underscored the countries' partnership.

New Delhi and Moscow denied rumors that there had been disagreements between the two leaders after the Indian prime minister's visit ended unexpectedly ahead of schedule.

Ukraine has sought to engage India in peace efforts, but New Delhi has largely stayed on the sidelines. Modi has not personally attended Ukraine's global peace summit in Switzerland, and the Indian representative did not sign the resulting joint communique.

Opinion: Why India’s Modi won’t play the peace negotiator
As world leaders gathered in the U.S. capital for the NATO summit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi traveled to Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin. It was Modi’s first visit to Russia not just since Putin ordered the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 but also since 2019.
The Kyiv IndependentSushant Singh
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
7:39 AM

Russia proposes broader criteria for designating individuals to terrorist, extremist list.

In a effort to continue to crackdown on political dissent on Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the proposed legislation would allow the Russian Federal Service for Financial Monitoring (Rosfinmonitoring) to add individuals convicted of spreading "false information" about Russia's military to the list - provided it is motivated by broadly defined hatred.
6:08 AM

Russia sentences US journalist in absentia for comments on Ukraine war.

According to the New York Times, Gessen was convicted by the Basmanny District Court for spreading “false information” about Russia's military, having described the massacre committed by Russian Armed Forces in Bucha and neighboring communities during an interview in 2022 with a Russian journalist.
10:29 PM

Georgian president appeals to Constitutional Court on law on 'foreign agents.'

Georgian President Salome Zourabishvili has filed a motion against the law on "foreign agents" to the Constitutional Court of Georgia. The bill requires organizations that receive foreign funding to be labeled as "foreign agents," mirroring repressive Russian legislation used to crack down on Kremlin critics.
9:36 PM

US prohibits Ukraine from striking deep inside Russia due to fears of war spreading.

"I think it is important to understand that we do not want to see unintended consequences of an escalation that could turn this conflict into a broader one that goes beyond Ukraine. I think this is something that we all need to consider and take very seriously," Pentagon spokesperson Patrick Ryder said in an interview with the Voice of America.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.