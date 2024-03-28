Kuleba begins first trip to India.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he was in New Delhi on March 28 on his first-ever trip to India.

Kuleba said he was in the Indian capital at the invitation of Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, and that the two would "pay specific attention to the peace formula" in their talks.

President Volodymyr Zelensky first presented the peace formula, a 10-point peace plan to end Russia's war in Ukraine, at the G20 summit in November 2022.

The plan includes the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity, a complete withdrawal of Russian troops, and prosecution of those responsible for war crimes.

New Delhi has positioned itself as neutral in the Russia-Ukraine war, calling for a diplomatic solution while fostering close economic ties with Moscow. India has become one of the chief buyers of Russian oil following Western sanctions, although pressure from U.S. sanctions increasingly threatens this trade.

At the same time, Ukraine has sought to engage India and obtain its support for the peace formula, as well as other economic partnerships.

"The Ukrainian-Indian cooperation is important and we will be reinvigorating ties," Kuleba wrote.

Kuleba said earlier in March that the trip would be his first visit to India.