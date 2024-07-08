Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, India, Narendra Modi, Russia, Vladimir Putin
Edit post

Indian PM Modi arrives in Moscow in first visit to Russia since beginning of full-scale war

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 8, 2024 5:45 PM 2 min read
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (center) arriving in Moscow, Russia, on July 8, 2024. (Prime Minister Narendra Modi/X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Moscow on July 8 in what was his first trip to Russia since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"Landed in Moscow. Looking forward to further deepening the special and privileged strategic partnership between our nations, especially in futuristic areas of cooperation," Modi wrote on X.

"Stronger ties between our nations will greatly benefit our people," he added.

Modi last met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in September 2022 at the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Uzbekistan.

According to a statement by the Kremlin after the dates of the trip were formalized, Modi and Putin will discuss the "prospects for the further development of traditionally friendly Russian-Indian relations, as well as current issues on the international and regional agenda."

Modi's official website said the visit would entail talks on the "entire range of multifaceted relations between the two countries and exchange views on contemporary regional and global issues of mutual interest."

The two leaders will reportedly attend a dinner on July 8 and hold talks at the Kremlin the following day.

New Delhi has been calling for a diplomatic solution to Russia's war against Ukraine but has been simultaneously fostering close economic ties with Moscow. India became one of the chief buyers of Russian oil following Western sanctions, although pressure from U.S. sanctions increasingly threatens this trade.

While India participated in Ukraine's global peace summit in June, Modi did not attend personally, and India's representative did not ultimately sign the joint communique.

Modi was also one of the few democratically elected leaders to congratulate Putin on his reelection in March after a vote that was widely considered to be neither free nor fair.

The trip coincided with a massive Russian missile strike on Kyiv and other cities across Ukraine on the morning of July 8 that killed at least 28 civilians and injured 112 others.

The Okhmatdyt hospital, Ukraine's largest children's medical center, was hit in the attack, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Ukraine’s peace summit falls short of engaging Global South — can Ukraine expand its coalition?
More than half of the signatories came from Europe. When counting other key Western allies outside of Europe – the U.S., Canada, and Australia – the disparity is even more stark.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Sign up for our newsletter
WTF is wrong with Russia?
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
12:27 PM  (Updated: )

Russia hits Kyiv children's hospital, casualties reported.

Okhmatdyt hospital, Ukraine's largest children's medical center, was hit by Russian missiles on July 8, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported. "The hospital has been damaged by a Russian attack, people are under the rubble, the exact number of wounded and dead is currently unknown," Zelensky said.
12:16 PM  (Updated: )

Russian attack on Dnipro kills 1, injures 12.

Russia's mass missile attack damaged a high-rise building in Dnipro and injured civilians, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak reported on July 8.
1:52 PM

Zelensky arrives in Warsaw, begins meeting with Polish PM Tusk.

President Volodymyr Zelensky and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk will discuss a variety of issues, including the expected outcomes of the upcoming NATO summit, bilateral defense cooperation, trade and humanitarian partnerships, and Poland's planned participation in reconstruction works, the Presidential Office said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.