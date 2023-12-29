Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Business
Edit post

IMF rep on mobilization costs: 'We expect Ukraine to generate domestic revenues'

by Abbey Fenbert December 29, 2023 3:19 AM 2 min read
Alfred Kammer, director of the European department at the International Monetary Fund, speaks at Bloomberg's Future of Finance conference in Frankfurt, Germany, on Sept. 19, 2023. (Alex Kraus/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Alfred Kammer, the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) European Department director, said that international donors are focused on supporting Ukraine's government and social programs, not the military, Voice of America reported on Dec. 28.

Kammer was asked whether foreign donors were ready to increase their financial assistance to Ukraine in order to cover increasing costs caused by the war, such as an expensive mobilization campaign.

"We expect Ukraine to generate domestic revenues," Kammer told Voice of America in an interview.

"I always emphasize very clearly that we expect domestic revenues to be generated. Strengthening the economy, structural reforms that support economic activity, better governance will generate additional tax revenues."

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Dec. 19 that he plans to cut government spending "as much as possible" in order to fund mobilization efforts. In his year-end press conference, he said that large-scale mobilization would cost Ukraine an additional Hr 500 billion ($13.4 billion).

When asked to comment on Zelensky's statement, Kammer reiterated that IMF assistance focuses on the functions of the government.

"We support and monitor the budget as a whole, not individual expenditures, and we and donors are helping the government of Ukraine to fulfill its basic functions during the war, such as protecting vulnerable people, paying salaries, pensions, paying for education, etc.," Kammer said.

He said that in order to generate additional revenues to cover wartime expenditures, Ukraine should turn to better governance and the newly-approved National Revenue Strategy, a program backed by the IMF that is meant to bolster Ukraine's economy and bring its tax laws in line with EU standards.

The strategy will help "get more revenues to the budget, to support spending needs during this time," Kammer said.

The IMF released its latest tranche of $900 million in aid to Ukraine on Dec. 11. The funds are  part of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF), a four-year agreement that will allow Ukraine to access $15.6 billion in financial aid in regular installments.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Kuleba: ‘Europe doesn’t know how to fight wars’
Sitting down with the Kyiv Independent for an interview in Kyiv, Ukraine’s top diplomat is sharply dressed and in a good mood. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is among the last Ukrainian top officials who still prefers a suit to a military-style garb. He’s happy with the work his ministry has
The Kyiv IndependentOleksiy Sorokin
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
7:47 PM

Governor: Russian attacks on Nikopol injure 3 people.

Russian attacks on Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Dec. 29 injured three people, regional governor Serhii Lysak reported. A 49-year-old man was reportedly hospitalized, and two 29-year-old men sustained minor injuries.
3:56 PM

Update: 5 killed, 30 injured in Russian attack on Kyiv.

The body of another person was found in Kyiv, bringing the death toll from Russia's morning attack on the capital to five, Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration reported at around 3:45 p.m. local time on Dec. 29.
10:57 AM

Update: 1 killed, 21 injured in Russian attack on Kyiv.

In Kyiv, several apartment buildings, warehouses, an office center, a residential house, and a metro station were damaged in different neighborhoods during the morning attack, Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.