0 out of 25,000

Quality journalism takes work — and a community that cares.
Help us reach 25,000 members by the end of 2025.

KI logo
Monday, November 17, 2025
Business

IMF and Ukraine begin talks for new loan program amid looming financing shortfall

2 min read
Avatar
by Luca Léry Moffat
IMF and Ukraine begin talks for new loan program amid looming financing shortfall
The logo of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the façade of the conference building on Pennsylvania Avenue, USA, Washington on Oct. 24, 2024. (Soeren Stache/picture alliance via Getty Images)

A team from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has started discussions with Ukrainian authorities in Kyiv, after the country requested assistance from the organization in September 2025 to help cushion its stretched finances.

Ukraine spends all of its own tax revenues on the military — about $62.8 billion next year, according to the draft state budget for 2026 — and relies on foreign financing to pay for everything else, including pensions, schools, and hospitals. But the country is rapidly approaching a sharp drop in promised aid, and needs $61 billion to balance its books in 2026 and 2027.

The stakes were raised after European countries failed to back a 140-billion-euro "reparations loan" initiative, an elaborate legal and financial plan to lend Russia's central bank reserves to Ukraine, which were frozen by sanctions after Russia's full-scale invasion.

A new IMF program would play a small but important role in plugging the financing gap. Ukraine has received $10.6 billion under a current $15 billion IMF program, which will expire in 2027, and is seeking to negotiate a new program over 2026–2029, reportedly worth $8 billion.

"The current IMF program was implemented on the back of expectations that the war would be over by 2026," says Serhiy Fursa, deputy managing director at Dragon Capital.

"Now we know that this won't happen, Ukraine needs much more financing, including a new IMF program," he said.

But without agreement over the reparations loan, the IMF board cannot approve new financing. The IMF only lends to countries that can credibly maintain sustainable levels of debt, which is why a new program hinges on concrete commitments from Europe.

Negotiations will therefore likely center around what a future program could look like, once external funding is secured.

"The discussions will cover the authorities’ economic policy objectives (...) and structural policies to strengthen governance, combat corruption, and enhance growth," Priscilla Toffano, the IMF's representative in Ukraine, said in a press release.

The IMF is encouraging Ukraine to find new ways of raising revenue domestically, including through 'deshadowing' its economy and reforming its customs services.  

Ukraine's Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko said in a press release that "the new program will help meet Ukraine’s budgetary needs in the medium term and support the implementation of structural reforms aimed at economic recovery and European integration."

What the fall of Pokrovsk would mean for Ukraine — and Russia
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
International Monetary FundFinance MinistryAidUkraine
Avatar
Luca Léry Moffat

Economics reporter

Luca is the economics reporter for the Kyiv Independent. He was previously a research analyst at Bruegel, a Brussels-based economics think tank, where he worked on Russia and Ukraine, trade, industrial policy, and environmental policy. Luca also worked as a data analyst at Work-in-Data, a Geneva-based research center focused on global inequality, and as a research assistant at the Economic Policy Research Center in Kampala, Uganda. He holds a BA honors degree in economics and Russian from McGill University.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Show More

Editors' Picks