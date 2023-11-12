Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

IDPs in Ukraine number nearly 5 million

by Lance Luo November 12, 2023 5:01 AM 2 min read
IDPs in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, southeastern Ukraine. (Dmytro Smolienko / Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian officials in November counted 4.9 million internally displaced persons (IDPs), with 3.6 million of them receiving IDP status after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in Feb. 2022, Ukrinform reported.

Iryna Vereshchuk, Ukraine’s Minister of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, said that nearly half of all internally displaced persons are not receiving government benefits because they have not formally applied.

IDP status grants Ukrainian citizens the right to receive certain social benefits from the government such as cash payments or access to critical services.

A monthly government housing allowance of Hr 3,000 ($83) for persons with disabilities and children, and Hr 2,000 ($55) for all other internally displaced persons is provided for individuals with IDP status.

She said that 158,000 IDPs lost their right to welfare payments, and that "the lion's share of these people are those citizens of Ukraine who went abroad, live there permanently, and receive payments from the states where they live.”

There is no accurate data on how many Ukrainians have returned to their homes from abroad or from other regions of Ukraine.

In Kharkiv, the government estimates just 25,000 people returned since Ukrainian forces liberated large swaths of territory from Russian occupation earlier this year.

Vereshchuk said that IDP status will not expire until the end of the war.

Czech President visits IDPs in Dnipro, pledges more humanitarian aid
Czech President Petr Pavel visited internally displaced Ukrainians in Dnipro on April 29, tweeting that the region houses 200,000 people who lost their homes to the war.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Lance Luo
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

3:43 AM

Russia shells 4 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked four communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Dec. 8, firing 6 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
11:00 PM

Zelensky signs 4 laws required for EU accession.

However, the law on reforming the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) signed by Zelensky failed to fully repeal the so-called Lozovyi's amendments, which are thought to help those suspected or accused of corruption to avoid responsibility.
7:32 PM

International Maritime Organization to send mission to Ukraine.

"This decision, as well as the non-election of Russia to the International Maritime Organization Council for 2023-2024, shows the protection of the international maritime community's right to free navigation of every country," said Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov.
6:27 PM

Russians, Belarusians to be allowed to compete as neutral athletes at 2024 Paris Olympics.

Under the rules, Russian and Belarusian athletes will not be able to participate as teams nor display any flags or any official identification with either country. Athletes or support personnel who have openly supported the war will not be allowed, as will anyone who has served or is affiliated with either the military or security organizations of Russia or Belarus.
5:39 PM

Prosecutors: Ukrainian spy who coordinated Russian attacks in Odesa identified.

According to the prosecutors, the individual began spying for Russia in October and was tasked with taking pictures of the locations of Ukrainian troops, as well as defense and energy infrastructure in Odesa, which he then sent to his Russian contacts. He also allegedly photographed the aftermath of Russian strikes in the oblast so that future Russian attacks could be corrected for a more accurate result.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.