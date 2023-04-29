Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Czech President visits IDPs in Dnipro, pledges more humanitarian aid

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 29, 2023 5:00 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Czech President Petr Pavel visited internally displaced Ukrainians in Dnipro on April 29, tweeting that the region houses 200,000 people who lost their homes to the war.

Pavel, an ex-NATO general who has shown strong personal support for Ukraine before and since his inauguration, said that his country would provide humanitarian aid and help Dnipro Oblast rebuild.

Pavel is visiting Ukraine at the same time as his Slovak counterpart Zuzana Čaputová. Both arrived in Kyiv on April 28, where they met with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

Earlier, Pavel stated the intention to open a general consulate in Dnipro to continue improving relations, as well as help Ukraine's reconstruction efforts in healthcare, energy and civil engineering.

The city of Dnipro, located in southeastern Ukraine but far away from the current front line, has been a key hub for humanitarian aid and assistance for displaced peoples since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
