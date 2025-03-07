The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Hungary, Ukraine, European Union, War, Russia, Europe, European allies, Viktor Orban
Edit post

Hungary to hold poll on Ukraine's EU accession, Orban says

by Tim Zadorozhnyy March 7, 2025 10:29 AM 2 min read
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban gestures as he holds his annual press conference in the Carmelita monastery in Budapest, Hungary, on Dec. 21, 2024. (Attila Kisbendek/ AFP)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Hungary will carry out an opinion survey on Ukraine's potential accession to the European Union, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced on March 7, according to Politico.

"We have the so-called national consultation scheme, which we use regularly to collect the opinion of the people, so we will use the same scheme just now," Orban told reporters after an emergency summit of EU leaders in Brussels.

Orban, widely regarded as the EU's most pro-Russian leader, has repeatedly opposed military aid for Ukraine and warned that Ukraine's EU membership would "destroy" Hungary. He has maintained close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin despite Russia's full-scale invasion, amplifying Kremlin narratives in Europe.

Since 2010, Orban's government has held more than a dozen so-called national consultations on issues such as migration and LGBTQ rights.

These referendums are non-binding letter campaigns sent to Hungarian voters with questions framed to align with the government's position.

The political opposition and civil society groups have criticized these consultations as propaganda tools, pointing to their leading wording and low participation rates.

For instance, a 2023 consultation on EU migration policy asked Hungarians if they supported Brussels's creation of "migrant ghettos" in Hungary.

Less than 20% of voters participated, but 99% of those who did responded "no."

"For the first time, Hungarians have a chance in Europe to decide whether they support Ukraine's EU membership or not," Hungary's government spokesperson Balazs Orban posted on X.

Ukraine applied for EU membership in 2022 and was granted candidate status within months. Accession talks began in June 2024, with European leaders setting 2030 as a target for Ukraine's potential entry.

Like all EU members, Hungary holds veto power over further progress, allowing Budapest to delay or block Ukraine's accession.

EU leaders sideline Hungary as they pledge continued support for Ukraine
Twenty-six EU member states denounced Russian aggression and pledged continued support for Ukraine in a joint resolution issued at an emergency summit on March 6, despite Hungary dissenting.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.