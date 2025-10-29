KI logo
Wednesday, October 29, 2025
Ukraine war latest live: Putin more committed than ever to continuing war, US intelligence report says

by Tania Myronyshena
Rescue teams work at the scene where a residential building is damaged in an overnight Russian drone strike amid Russia's assault on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on October 26, 2025. (Photo by Maxym Marusenko / NurPhoto / Getty Images)

Hi, this is Tania Myronyshena reporting from Kyiv on day 1,343 of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Today's top story so far:

Russian President Vladimir Putin is more determined than ever to continue his full-scale war against Ukraine and achieve further military gains, according to a recent U.S. intelligence assessment shared with members of Congress this month, NBC reported on Oct. 28.

The analysis, cited by a senior U.S. official and a senior congressional official, reportedly indicates that Russia shows no willingness to compromise, even as President Donald Trump seeks to launch peace talks.

This assessment aligns with long-standing views held by U.S. and Western intelligence agencies since February 2022, when Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. However, officials now say Putin appears even more entrenched in his goals.

Despite mounting Russian military losses and ongoing economic pressures at home, the intelligence report suggests Putin remains committed to seizing Ukrainian territory in order to justify the immense human and financial costs of the war.

The White House declined to comment on the intelligence findings but referred to the president’s public remarks on efforts to reach a peace deal.

Read the full story at NBC.

Russia aims to encircle Pokrovsk, military reports

Last updated 13:45 a.m. Kyiv time.

Russian troops are ramping up their infiltration efforts in the frontline city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast as part of a broader attempt to encircle Pokrovsk, Ukrainian military sources reported on Oct. 29.

The 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of Ukraine’s Air Assault Forces said that Russia has committed around 11,000 troops specifically to this offensive axis.

"Enemy units that have infiltrated parts of Pokrovsk are seeking to advance toward the northwest and north of the city," the Corps wrote in an official statement.

Journalist Yuliia Kyriienko shared a video on Facebook allegedly showing a Russian flag placed on a city monument.

"Our troops just sent me this video. A Russian rag on a Pokrovsk stele. You see it with your own eyes. No more words needed. Strength to our Armed Forces," Kyriienko wrote.

Russian forces have been attempting to penetrate Pokrovsk’s defenses since July, methodically probing for weak points, according to DeepState, an open-source intelligence project. Their tactics reportedly involve a combination of infantry assaults, drone reconnaissance, and targeted strikes on Ukrainian defensive positions and supply lines.

Ukraine attacks 2 oil depots, destroys military equipment in Russian-occupied Crimea, SBU source confirms

Last updated 10:29 a.m. Kyiv time.

Drones from the Special Operations Center "A" of the Security Service of Ukraine hit two oil depots in the villages of Hvardiiske and Komsomolske in Russian-occupied Crimea overnight on Oct. 29, a source in the agency told the Kyiv Independent.

The attack also destroyed a Pantsir-S2 self-propelled anti-aircraft system, valued at an estimated $20 million, along with two radar stations, the source said.

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed its air defenses intercepted 105 drones during the night, including eight over Crimea.

At least 7 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

At least seven people were injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, local authorities reported on Oct. 29.

Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 93 out of the 126 Shahed-type attack drones and other drones launched by Russia overnight, according to the Air Force. Thirty two strikes were recorded at ten locations.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, two people were injured as a result of Russian attacks on several districts, according to Governor Ivan Fedorov.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, one person was injured due to Russian strikes, according to Governor Vladyslav Haivanenko.

One person was injured as a result of a Russian attack in Odesa Oblast, according to Governor Oleh Kiper.

In Sumy Oblast, three people were injured due to Russian strikes, according to Governor Oleh Hruhorov.

Local authorities reported that the transport, civil infrastructure, and energy facilities of Chernihiv Oblast were targeted. No casualties were reported.

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,139,900 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,139,900 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 29.

The number includes 1,150 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,303 tanks, 23,511 armored fighting vehicles, 65,865 vehicles and fuel tanks, 34,064 artillery systems, 1,530 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,230 air defense systems, 428 airplanes, 346 helicopters, 75,367 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

