Higher-level ceasefire talks with Russia premature, Rubio says, as US reviews Moscow's stance

by Tim Zadorozhnyy March 28, 2025 10:55 AM 2 min read
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio (R-FL), testifies during his Senate Foreign Relations confirmation hearing at Dirksen Senate Office Building on Jan. 15, 2025, in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)
Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on March 27 that it was premature to expect higher-level talks with Russia as the U.S. reviews Moscow's response to efforts to end the war in Ukraine, AFP reported.

Asked if the time was right after U.S. negotiations with Russia and Ukraine in Saudi Arabia, Rubio said: "I think you have to make more progress on a technical level."

The U.S., Russia, and Ukraine agreed to "eliminate the use of force" and prevent commercial vessels from being used for military purposes in the Black Sea following two-day talks in Saudi Arabia.

"There's a lot of work to be done with both sides, particularly with the Russian side, which we haven't talked to for years," Rubio said, adding the White House would hold consultations on the outcome of the meetings.

U.S. President Donald Trump  has repeatedly expressed his intention to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin since taking office. On March 18, the two leaders held a 1.5-hour phone call.

Rubio's comments follow Trump's March 25 statement that Russia may be "dragging their feet" on ending its war against Ukraine.

Trump has reversed Washington's stance toward Moscow by engaging in talks with Russian officials, a move the Biden administration has avoided since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The U.S. has been mediating negotiations between Ukraine and Russia to end the war. Ukraine has already agreed to a U.S.-proposed 30-day ceasefire, announcing on March 11 that it is ready to implement the measure if Russia reciprocates.

Moscow has so far refused.

