News Feed

Head of Ukraine's state asset management body submits resignation amid agency revamp

2 min read
Avatar
by Martin Fornusek
Head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) Olena Duma during an interview with Ukrainian news media on Oct. 13, 2023, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Vitalii Nosach/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

Olena Duma announced on July 30 that she is submitting her resignation as head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA), as the law reforming the body enters into force.

ARMA is Ukraine's national agency tasked with locating, recovering, and managing assets seized in criminal proceedings, namely during corruption cases.

The body's reform was one of the key goals in anti-corruption reforms supported by Kyiv's Western partners, and a condition listed in the EU's Ukraine Facility funding plan.

"My team and I have worked long and hard toward a real transformation of the agency, beginning in 2023," Duma said in a statement on ARMA's Facebook page.

"An institution that once had an overwhelmingly negative reputation and a poor efficiency has finally started to deliver results."

Duma hailed greater transparency, stronger international partnerships, and billions in revenues to the state budget as the main achievements of her tenure.

The government must now approve her resignation, after which a competition for Duma's successor should be held, already in accordance with the new rules.

The legislation reforming ARMA, signed by President Volodymyr Zelensky on July 27, includes stricter integrity and qualification standards for leadership candidates and merit-based hiring through open competitions involving civil society.

It also introduces independent external audits, clear deadlines for appointing asset managers, and the use of certified professionals held legally accountable for mismanagement.

Anti-corruption experts, lawmakers, and Transparency International in Ukraine have backed the reforms, but discussions have dragged on for months since several versions of the bill were introduced in December 2024 and January.

ARMA's reform has been tied to the disbursement of the next tranche of the EU's Ukraine Facility, a 50-billion euro ($58-billion) multi-year funding plan. Due to delays in three reforms, including that of ARMA, the European Commission proposed reducing the new tranche from 4.5 billion euros ($5.2 billion) to 3.05 billion euros ($3.5 billion).

The new legislation is expected to unblock 600 million euros ($690 million) in EU funds under the Ukraine Facility.

The move comes amid growing scrutiny over stalled anti-corruption reforms.

Zelensky and his Servant of the People party prompted backlash last week by swiftly approving a law effectively destroying the independence of two key anti-corruption bodies, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO).

Following mass protests at home and criticism from international partners, Zelensky proposed a new bill restoring the two agencies' independence, with the vote scheduled for July 31.

Reforms Ukraine Government Politics Anti-corruption
Avatar
Martin Fornusek

Senior News Editor

Martin Fornusek is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent. He has previously worked as a news content editor at the media company Newsmatics and is a contributor to Euromaidan Press. He was also volunteering as an editor and translator at the Czech-language version of Ukraïner. Martin studied at Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, holding a bachelor's degree in security studies and history and a master's degree in conflict and democracy studies.

