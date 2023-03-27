Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Guardian: Ukrainian soldiers complete Challenger 2 tank training in UK

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 27, 2023 4:32 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian soldiers completed training to operate Challenger 2 tanks in the UK, the Guardian reported on March 26.

“We have all been hugely impressed with the level of competence displayed and have no doubt that our friends will use the Challenger 2 tanks most effectively in the battles to come as they fight to defend their homeland,” Lieutenant Colonel John Stone, who oversaw the training, said, as quoted by the Guardian.

On Jan. 14, U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced the delivery of 14 Challenger 2 tanks and around 30 AS90 self-propelled 155mm howitzers as part of a major package of military aid for Ukraine.

The U.K. started training the Ukrainian forces to use the Challenger tanks shortly after the announcement.

Later, Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.K. Vadym Prystaiko told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty that the U.K. will give 28 Challenger 2 main battle tanks instead of the earlier promised 14.

Equipped with state-of-the-art targeting technology and advanced armor, the Challenger 2 is considered to be superior to the Soviet-era tanks currently operated by both Ukraine and Russia in the war.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
