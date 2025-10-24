KI logo
Friday, October 24, 2025
War

Man detonates grenade on train platform in Ukraine's Zhytomyr Oblast, kills 4, including himself

2 min read
Avatar
by Kateryna Hodunova
Man detonates grenade on train platform in Ukraine's Zhytomyr Oblast, kills 4, including himself
The National Police at the scene of a train station explosion in Ovruch, Zhytomyr Oblast, on Oct. 24, 2025. (Ukraine's National Police)

A man detonated a grenade on a train platform in the city of Ovruch, Zhytomyr Oblast, on Oct. 24, killing himself and three others, and injuring 12, the National Police reported.

The attacker, identified as a 23-year-old resident of Kharkiv, triggered the grenade at around 10:50 a.m. local time on the train platform as State Border Guard officers were checking passengers' documents.

The three women killed were aged 29, 58, and 82.

The man had recently been detained for attempting to cross the state border in western Ukraine, according to the police.

The injured were taken to a local hospital, with six medical teams attending the scene, according to the Zhytomyr Regional Center for Emergency Medical Care and Disaster Medicine.

Law enforcement officers remain on site, working to determine the full circumstances of the incident.

Zhytomyr Oblast is a region in northern Ukraine, situated west of Kyiv. Its administrative center is the city of Zhytomyr, and the oblast shares a border with Belarus to the north.

The region is strategically important due to its location along key routes connecting Kyiv with western Ukraine.

‘Logistical terrorism’ — Russia steps up attacks on Ukrainian railways
Russia has escalated its strikes on the country’s critical railway infrastructure, targeting Ukrainian Railways, also known as Ukrzaliznytsia, in what appears to be a bid to disrupt military logistics amid new arms delivery announcements. According to the national rail operator’s reports, Russia launched twice as many strikes on Ukraine’s railway infrastructure in September compared to August — a critical development, since the full-scale invasion forced Ukraine to rely on rail as its primary m
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Zhytomyr OblastUkraineState Border GuardNational PoliceCivilian casualties
Avatar
Kateryna Hodunova

News Editor

Kateryna Hodunova is a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a sports journalist in several Ukrainian outlets and was the deputy chief editor at Suspilne Sport. Kateryna covered the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and was included in the Special Mentions list at the AIPS Sport Media Awards. She holds a bachelor's degree in political journalism from Taras Shevchenko University and a master's degree in political science from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Friday, October 24
Show More

Editors' Picks