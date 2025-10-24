Man detonates grenade on train platform in Ukraine's Zhytomyr Oblast, kills 4, including himself

A man detonated a grenade on a train platform in the city of Ovruch, Zhytomyr Oblast, on Oct. 24, killing himself and three others, and injuring 12, the National Police reported.

The attacker, identified as a 23-year-old resident of Kharkiv, triggered the grenade at around 10:50 a.m. local time on the train platform as State Border Guard officers were checking passengers' documents.

The three women killed were aged 29, 58, and 82.

The man had recently been detained for attempting to cross the state border in western Ukraine, according to the police.

The injured were taken to a local hospital, with six medical teams attending the scene, according to the Zhytomyr Regional Center for Emergency Medical Care and Disaster Medicine.

Law enforcement officers remain on site, working to determine the full circumstances of the incident.

Zhytomyr Oblast is a region in northern Ukraine, situated west of Kyiv. Its administrative center is the city of Zhytomyr, and the oblast shares a border with Belarus to the north.

The region is strategically important due to its location along key routes connecting Kyiv with western Ukraine.