Governor: Ukraine downs 3 drones over Odesa Oblast

Ukrainian air defense shot down three Shahed-131/136 drones overnight on Oct. 6 over Odesa Oblast, regional Governor Oleh Kiper reported. Russian forces targeted port infrastructure of Odesa Oblast's Izmail district.

A grain storage facility was damaged in the attack and nine trucks caught fire, according to the governor. The fire has been extinguished. There was no information about casualties at the time of the publication.

Air raid alert was active in the region for at least three hours.

In the meantime, a Russian attack against the city of Kharkiv in the early hours of Oct. 6 injured three civilians, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported via his official Telegram channel.

Kyivskyi and Osnovianskyi districts of the city were targeted, and several buildings and cars were damaged in the attack. Syniehubov didn't provide further details but urged residents to remain in shelters.