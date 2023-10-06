Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Governor: Ukraine downs 3 drones over Odesa Oblast

by Olena Goncharova October 6, 2023 8:00 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian air defense shot down three Shahed-131/136 drones overnight on Oct. 6 over Odesa Oblast, regional Governor Oleh Kiper reported. Russian forces targeted port infrastructure of Odesa Oblast's Izmail district.

A grain storage facility was damaged in the attack and nine trucks caught fire, according to the governor. The fire has been extinguished. There was no information about casualties at the time of the publication.

Air raid alert was active in the region for at least three hours.

In the meantime, a Russian attack against the city of Kharkiv in the early hours of Oct. 6 injured three civilians, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported via his official Telegram channel.

Kyivskyi and Osnovianskyi districts of the city were targeted, and several buildings and cars were damaged in the attack. Syniehubov didn't provide further details but urged residents to remain in shelters.

Ukraine war latest: Russia kills 51 people in single deadliest attack against civilians this year
Editor’s note: This article contains graphic images. The Kyiv Independent doesn’t blur these images. We show Russia’s war as it is. Key developments on Oct. 5: * Russia attacks the village of Hroza in Kharkiv Oblast, killing 51 people, injuring 6 * Zelensky visits Spain for European Political Co…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: Olena Goncharova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.