Russia strikes Kharkiv, injuring 3

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian attack against the city of Kharkiv in the early hours of Oct. 6 injured three civilians, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported via his official Telegram channel.

Kyivskyi and Osnovianskyi districts of the city were targeted, according to the governor. A number of buildings and cars were damaged in the attack. Syniehubov didn't provide further details but urged residents to remain in shelters.

Explosions were recorded in northeastern Kharkiv Oblast on the morning of Oct. 6. Air raid alert was activated for Kharkiv Oblast at 6:49 a.m. local time.

Kharkiv Oblast has been a target of continuous Russian strikes. On Oct. 5, Russian forces hit a grocery store and a cafe in the village of Hroza, located some 86 kilometers east of Kharkiv, killing 51 people and injuring six, including children.

It became the single deadliest Russian attack against civilians in 2023.



