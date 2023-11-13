Governor: Russian shelling of Nikopol district injures 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops shelled the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, wounding a 42-year-old man, Governor Serhii Lysak reported on Nov. 13.

He was hospitalized in stable condition following the attack, according to Lysak.

Except for the artillery strikes, Russian forces reportedly hit the town of Nikopol with a kamikaze drone.

The attacks damaged three houses, a utility company, an infrastructure facility, three outbuildings, two garages, a gas pipeline, and a power line, the official said on Telegram.

Nikopol, situated on the banks of the mostly dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir, just across from the Russian-occupied Enerhodar and Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, is a regular target of Russian attacks.

A Russian drone strike on Nikopol on Nov. 10 killed one person and wounded another, according to Lysak.