Russian drone attack on Nikopol kills 1, injures 1

A Russian attack on Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast killed one person and wounded another civilian, Governor Serhii Lysak reported on Telegram on Nov. 10.

The afternoon attack, which used two kamikaze drones, killed a 67-year-old woman and injured a 68-year-old man.

The man received medical treatment for shrapnel wounds, Lysak said.

Lysak reported earlier in the day that Russian forces used heavy artillery to attack the region around Nikopol overnight, damaging three homes.

The region was also targeted by Russian troops on Nov. 7, injuring a 31-year-old woman. Both kamikaze drones and artillery were used in the attack.

Nikopol, situated on the banks of the mostly dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir, just across from the Russian-occupied Enerhodar and Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, is a regular target of Russian attacks.