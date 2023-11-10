Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian drone attack on Nikopol kills 1, injures 1

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 10, 2023 4:28 PM 1 min read
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant seen from the streets of Nikopol, the city in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on July 6, 2023. (Amadeusz Swierk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian attack on Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast killed one person and wounded another civilian, Governor Serhii Lysak reported on Telegram on Nov. 10.

The afternoon attack, which used two kamikaze drones, killed a 67-year-old woman and injured a 68-year-old man.

The man received medical treatment for shrapnel wounds, Lysak said.  

Lysak reported earlier in the day that Russian forces used heavy artillery to attack the region around Nikopol overnight, damaging three homes.

The region was also targeted by Russian troops on Nov. 7, injuring a 31-year-old woman. Both kamikaze drones and artillery were used in the attack.

Nikopol, situated on the banks of the mostly dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir, just across from the Russian-occupied Enerhodar and Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, is a regular target of Russian attacks.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
