Prosecutor's Office: Russian attacks on Kupiansk district kill 2, injure 2

Russian forces struck Kupiansk and the village of Podoly nearby, killing two people and wounding another two, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Dec. 9.

Russia's military hit the city of Kupiansk at around 3 p.m. local time, likely using multiple-launch rocket systems, killing two women aged 67 and 71, according to the prosecutors.

Another male civilian was reportedly injured in the attack that damaged houses, outbuildings, and cars.

Earlier in the afternoon, Russia shelled Podoly on the eastern outskirts of Kupiansk, leaving a local woman wounded, the Prosecutor General's Office said on Telegram.

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov announced on Nov. 29 that all families with children had been evacuated from the Kupiansk district targeted by frequent Russian attacks.

Russia has been concentrating its forces around Kupiansk since mid-July, trying to regain the positions lost during the Ukrainian surprise counteroffensive in Kharkiv Oblast last autumn.

Kupiansk was occupied by Russian forces from Feb. 27 to Sept. 10, 2022.