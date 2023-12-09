Skip to content
Prosecutor's Office: Russian attacks on Kupiansk district kill 2, injure 2

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 9, 2023 6:18 PM 1 min read
Archive photo: Main city square with destroyed city council building in Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, on Oct. 8, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Amadeusz Świerk)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck Kupiansk and the village of Podoly nearby, killing two people and wounding another two, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Dec. 9.

Russia's military hit the city of Kupiansk at around 3 p.m. local time, likely using multiple-launch rocket systems, killing two women aged 67 and 71, according to the prosecutors.

Another male civilian was reportedly injured in the attack that damaged houses, outbuildings, and cars.

Earlier in the afternoon, Russia shelled Podoly on the eastern outskirts of Kupiansk, leaving a local woman wounded, the Prosecutor General's Office said on Telegram.

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov announced on Nov. 29 that all families with children had been evacuated from the Kupiansk district targeted by frequent Russian attacks.

Russia has been concentrating its forces around Kupiansk since mid-July, trying to regain the positions lost during the Ukrainian surprise counteroffensive in Kharkiv Oblast last autumn.

Kupiansk was occupied by Russian forces from Feb. 27 to Sept. 10, 2022.

'We pushed and they collapsed': How Ukraine liberated Kharkiv Oblast
VOVCHANSK, Kharkiv Oblast – Three months after its liberation, Vovchansk still bears the scars of Russia’s seven-month-long occupation. A small partly-destroyed concrete bridge leads into a town whose main road is now littered with charred vehicles turned upside down. The local police station, used…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Query
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.