Governor: All families evacuated from 'dangerous areas' of Kharkiv Oblast

by Dmytro Basmat November 30, 2023 3:02 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian servicemen ride atop an armored personnel carrier (APC) past a destroyed building in the town of Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, on Aug. 17, 2023. Illustrative purposes only. (Sergey Bobok/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The remaining two families with children living in and around the town of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast have been located and evacuated, Kharkiv's Regional Governor announced on Nov. 29.

"All of our findings indicate that the evacuation of children from this area (Kupiansk) has been completed," said Oleh Syniehubov.

The last two families with children had been sought by law enforcement officials for nearly a week before their evacuation, and the governor confirmed that another family with two children independently left Kharkiv Oblast just days prior.

In total, 493 people, including 299 children, living in the three communities in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv Oblast were evacuated from their homes. The families received necessary humanitarian, medical, and psychological assistance, and those in need were provided free accommodations.

Situated just 33 kilometers from the Russian border, Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv Oblast has been targeted by Russian attacks on a near daily basis since Feb. 24, 2022.

Dmytro Basmat
Comments

