News Feed, Kharkiv Oblast, Russian attack, Vovchansk, War, Ukraine
Governor: Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast's Vovchansk kills elderly man

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 25, 2024 3:24 PM 1 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. People go shopping for food along houses destroyed by mortar attacks on Nov. 8, 2023, in Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine. (Eugene Hertnier/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia attacked the city of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast on March 25, killing a civilian, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Settlements in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv Oblast are subjected to regular Russian attacks due to their proximity to the front line and the border with Russia.

A 65-year-old man was killed after Russian forces hit Vovchansk at around 1 p.m. local time, according to the governor.

The city is located around 50 kilometers northeast of Kharkiv and less than 10 kilometers from the Russia-Ukraine border.

"Law enforcement officers are working at the site and recording new crimes of the occupiers," Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

Russia has recently intensified its attacks against Ukraine's critical infrastructure, including destroying a thermal power plant and all the electrical substations in Kharkiv, according to Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

As of the morning of March 25, about 200,000 households in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-biggest city, were left without electricity, Syniehubov said.

Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Editors' Picks

