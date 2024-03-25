Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Russian attacks, Kyiv
Russia launches another missile attack on Kyiv, building damaged by debris

by Chris York March 25, 2024 10:35 AM 2 min read
Ukraine's capital Kyiv. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Getty Images)
This is a developing story and will be updated.

A series of explosions rocked Kyiv on March 25 as Russia launched yet another missile attack on Ukraine’s capital.

Kyiv Independent correspondents in the capital heard at least four loud explosions just seconds after air raid sirens sounded at around 10: 30 a.m. local time and saw smoke rising from the left bank of the city.

The Air Force Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces announced the threat of ballistic weapons at the time the air alert was declared.

In a post on Telegram, Kyiv’s military administration urged residents to take shelter “urgently.”

Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, said in a post on Telegram that debris from an intercepted missile had fallen in the city’s Pechersk district, damaging a residential building.

In a later post, he added debris had also fallen in the Solomyanskyi and Dniprovskyi districts.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed emergency services had been called to the Pechersk, Solomyanskyi and Dniprovskyi districts of the capital.

Klitschko later said two people were injured in the Pechersk district  – one had received treatment at the scene while another was hospitalized. Information on further casualties is still being determined.  

Fragments of a missile were also found in a wooded area in the Holosiiv district of Kyiv.

The all-clear siren sounded in Kyiv just after 11: 00 a.m.

In a post on X, United States Ambassador to Ukraine, Bridget Brink, said: “Again this morning Russia is attacking Ukraine with hypersonic missiles. Loud explosions in Kyiv.

“Over the last 5 days, Russia has launched hundreds of missiles and drones against a sovereign country.

“Ukraine needs our assistance now. There is not a moment to lose.”

11 injured in Mykolaiv, partial blackouts in Odesa after overnight Russian drone attack
A Russian overnight drone attack on southern Ukraine injured 11 people and left parts of Odesa without electricity, Ukrainian authorities said on March 25.
The Kyiv IndependentChris York


Author: Chris York
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
7:41 AM

ISW: Russian officials propose more anti-migrant policies in response to Moscow shooting.

Russian State Duma lawmaker Mikhail Sheremet suggested implementing restrictions on migrant entry into Russia in response to the March 22 Crocus City Hall attack. Sheremet claimed that Western intelligence agencies were potentially exploiting migrants to orchestrate terrorist activities within Russia, the Institute for the Study of War said in its latest assessment.
3:46 AM

Russia attacks 3 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck three communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 12 separate attacks throughout the day, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on March 24. At least 50 explosions were reported in the region over the past 24 hours.
8:30 PM

3 injured in attack on Donetsk Oblast.

Russian forces fired at a residential building at 9.30 a.m. injuring two women. The attack was followed by an airstrike in the same district an hour later which injured a 70-year-old man.
