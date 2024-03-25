Russia launches another missile attack on Kyiv, building damaged by debris

This audio is created with AI assistance

A series of explosions rocked Kyiv on March 25 as Russia launched yet another missile attack on Ukraine’s capital.

Kyiv Independent correspondents in the capital heard at least four loud explosions just seconds after air raid sirens sounded at around 10: 30 a.m. local time and saw smoke rising from the left bank of the city.

The Air Force Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces announced the threat of ballistic weapons at the time the air alert was declared.

In a post on Telegram, Kyiv’s military administration urged residents to take shelter “urgently.”

Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, said in a post on Telegram that debris from an intercepted missile had fallen in the city’s Pechersk district, damaging a residential building.

In a later post, he added debris had also fallen in the Solomyanskyi and Dniprovskyi districts.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed emergency services had been called to the Pechersk, Solomyanskyi and Dniprovskyi districts of the capital.

Klitschko later said two people were injured in the Pechersk district – one had received treatment at the scene while another was hospitalized. Information on further casualties is still being determined.

Fragments of a missile were also found in a wooded area in the Holosiiv district of Kyiv.

The all-clear siren sounded in Kyiv just after 11: 00 a.m.

In a post on X, United States Ambassador to Ukraine, Bridget Brink, said: “Again this morning Russia is attacking Ukraine with hypersonic missiles. Loud explosions in Kyiv.

“Over the last 5 days, Russia has launched hundreds of missiles and drones against a sovereign country.

“Ukraine needs our assistance now. There is not a moment to lose.”



