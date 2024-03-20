Governor: 2 children brought back from Russian captivity

This audio is created with AI assistance

Two boys aged 13 and 15 and their adoptive family were brought back from Russian captivity, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin wrote on his Telegram channel on March 20.

At least 19,500 children have been confirmed as abducted by Russia since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and less than 400 of them have been returned home, according to the Children of War database.

"Another Ukrainian family is finally on free soil," Prokudin wrote.

Prokudin said that now the whole family, including two boys, are safe and under the supervision of doctors and psychotherapists.

Ukraine has managed to bring back 40 children from Russian captivity in 2024, according to the governor.