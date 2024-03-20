Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Children deportation, Russian captivity
Governor: 2 children brought back from Russian captivity

by Kateryna Hodunova March 20, 2024 12:43 PM 1 min read
Two boys aged 13 and 15 and their adoptive family were brought back from Russian captivity, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin wrote on his Telegram channel on March 20.

At least 19,500 children have been confirmed as abducted by Russia since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and less than 400 of them have been returned home, according to the Children of War database.

"Another Ukrainian family is finally on free soil," Prokudin wrote.

Prokudin said that now the whole family, including two boys, are safe and under the supervision of doctors and psychotherapists.

Ukraine has managed to bring back 40 children from Russian captivity in 2024, according to the governor.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova
9:57 PM

Umerov: Ukraine presents its plan for 2024 at Ramstein.

Kyiv presented its key allies a war plan for 2024 as more military assistance have been announced during the 20th Ramstein-format meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said on March 19.
