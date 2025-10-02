Germany's Merz lashes out at Orban during EU defense discussions, Bloomberg reports

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz rebuked Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for disrupting discussions on the EU’s security needs during an informal meeting of EU leaders in Copenhagen, Bloomberg reported on Oct. 2, citing undisclosed sources.

According to Bloomberg, the clash between the two leaders erupted on Oct. 1 during talks on the EU's strategy to defend itself against the Russian threat and support for Ukraine.

The reported dispute underscores the EU’s mounting frustration with Budapest. Orban, a long-time Trump ally, is one of the most Kremlin-friendly leaders in Europe. He has repeatedly blocked sanctions and aid to Ukraine and opposes Kyiv's accession to the EU.

Berlin and Budapest have not commented on these reports.

In a post following the first day of the summit on Oct. 2, Orban described the situation as "very serious," claiming that "outright pro-war proposals are on the table."

"They want to hand over EU funds to Ukraine. They are trying to accelerate Ukraine’s accession with all kinds of legal tricks. They want to finance arms deliveries," Orban said on X. "I will stand firmly by the Hungarian position, but this summit also proves that the coming months will be about the threat of war."

At the summit, EU leaders stalled on a 140 billion euros ($160 billion) Ukraine loan plan tied to frozen Russian assets, as Belgium held firm in opposition and France and Luxembourg raised legal concerns.

The Financial Times reported on Oct. 2, citing three unnamed officials, that several EU leaders backed the idea in principle but called for further legal and fiscal review.

In response to Orban's remarks, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that it was Russia that had started the war against Ukraine, adding that "in such a time the only question is whose side are you on."

Throughout the full‑scale war, Orban has repeatedly echoed pro‑Russian narratives, most recently asserting that Ukraine "is not a sovereign state."

His comments came after reports that Hungarian reconnaissance drones had entered Ukrainian airspace in late September.

While European countries rushed to find ways to protect themselves from Moscow's threats after Russian drones were shot down over Polish territory, Orban said Hungary is "not afraid" to shoot down Russian drones if they accidentally or intentionally breach Hungarian airspace.