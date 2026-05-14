US House to vote on Ukraine aid bill in early June after leadership bypass, source says

The U.S. House of Representatives is tentatively expected to vote on the Ukraine Support Act during the first week of June, a source familiar with the matter told the Kyiv Independent on May 14.

The bipartisan legislation would reaffirm U.S. support for Ukraine, expand sanctions against Russia, and authorize additional military and financial assistance for Kyiv.

Supporters of the bill moved to force a vote through a discharge petition, a procedure that allows lawmakers to bypass House leadership and bring legislation directly to the floor. The petition secured its required 218th signature on May 13.

Under House rules, a successful discharge petition can circumvent the authority of House Speaker Mike Johnson over the legislative agenda.

"It required seven legislative days before it could be brought to the floor. Right now, we're tracking that first week of June," the source said.

The bill was introduced in April 2025 by Gregory Meeks, the top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

The Ukraine Support Act is divided into three sections. The first reaffirms U.S. support for Ukraine and NATO and includes measures related to Ukraine's reconstruction, including the creation of a special coordinator for rebuilding efforts.

The second section authorizes more than $1 billion in direct assistance to Ukraine and up to $8 billion in additional support through loans.

The third section introduces expanded sanctions and export controls targeting Russia's financial sector, oil and mining industries, and Russian officials. The bill would also limit Trump's ability to lift sanctions without justification.

The legislation comes as U.S. support for Ukraine has sharply declined since the return of U.S. President Donald Trump to the White House in January 2025.

While lawmakers from both parties have continued to back Ukraine since Russia's all-out invasion in 2022, support among some of Trump's allies has weakened.

During Trump's first year back in office, U.S. military aid to Ukraine fell by 99%.