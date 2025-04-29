The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Germany, Ukraine, War, Military aid, Russia, Friedrich Merz
Edit post

Germany's incoming diplomacy chief pledges continued support for Ukraine

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 29, 2025 11:22 AM 2 min read
Johann Wadephul, who is to become the next federal foreign minister, attends a German Christian Democrats (CDU) small party congress in Berlin, Germany, on April 28, 2025. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Berlin will continue its support for Ukraine under Chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz, German Foreign Minister-designate Johann Wadephul said in an interview with Deutsche Welle on April 28.

"I think it must be clear for everybody... especially for (Russian President) Vladimir Putin, that we will stand with Ukraine. We will support Ukraine and... offer Ukraine the opportunity to be on level with Russia," Wadephul said.

German defense support, drawn from Bundeswehr stockpiles and industrial contracts financed through Berlin’s security capacity-building initiative, brings Germany’s total military aid to Kyiv to approximately 28 billion euros ($32 billion) since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022.

Merz, expected to take office in early May following the CDU/CSU's February election victory, has also expressed support for sending Taurus missiles in coordination with Germany’s allies.

Outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz has previously blocked such deliveries over concerns of escalation.

According to Wadephul, Putin and partner countries in Eastern Europe can be assured that Germany will not build "special relations" with Moscow amid U.S. President Donald Trump's U-turn in foreign policy.

"We will do each and every thing concerning this war together with our European partners, including with the United States of America where we strengthen our efforts to bring the United States in and to make clear to the Trump administration that it is in their very interest to have a very strong Ukraine in the European Community right here," the incoming foreign minister added.

Transfer of Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine stalled due to US resistance, media reports
The U.S. has not granted the necessary formal permission to allow the transfer of Australia’s retired tanks to another country, Australian defense officials told the ABC.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert

Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk

Most popular

News Feed

8:39 AM  (Updated: )

Canada's Liberals win elections in remarkable turnaround.

Canada's Liberal Party, led by Prime Minister Mark Carney, won the country's federal elections on April 28 in a campaign shaped by U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs and expansionist rhetoric.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.