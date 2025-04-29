Germany's incoming diplomacy chief pledges continued support for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Berlin will continue its support for Ukraine under Chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz, German Foreign Minister-designate Johann Wadephul said in an interview with Deutsche Welle on April 28.

"I think it must be clear for everybody... especially for (Russian President) Vladimir Putin, that we will stand with Ukraine. We will support Ukraine and... offer Ukraine the opportunity to be on level with Russia," Wadephul said.

German defense support, drawn from Bundeswehr stockpiles and industrial contracts financed through Berlin’s security capacity-building initiative, brings Germany’s total military aid to Kyiv to approximately 28 billion euros ($32 billion) since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022.

Merz, expected to take office in early May following the CDU/CSU's February election victory, has also expressed support for sending Taurus missiles in coordination with Germany’s allies.

Outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz has previously blocked such deliveries over concerns of escalation.

According to Wadephul, Putin and partner countries in Eastern Europe can be assured that Germany will not build "special relations" with Moscow amid U.S. President Donald Trump's U-turn in foreign policy.

"We will do each and every thing concerning this war together with our European partners, including with the United States of America where we strengthen our efforts to bring the United States in and to make clear to the Trump administration that it is in their very interest to have a very strong Ukraine in the European Community right here," the incoming foreign minister added.