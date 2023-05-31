Germany says Ukraine has right to strike Russian territory when it's self-defense

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine is within its right to launch strikes on Russian territory when it qualifies as self-defense, German government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit told Deutsche Welle on May 31.



The statement comes a day after a drone attack on Moscow damaged several high-rise buildings. Russia accused Ukraine of orchestrating the attack, but Ukrainian officials have denied responsibility.

That morning, Russia launched yet another drone attack against Kyiv, targeting the capital for the 17th time in May. One person was killed, and at least 13 others were injured.

According to Hebestreit, "international law allows Ukraine to carry out strikes on the territory of Russia for the purpose of self-defense."

Western officials have had mixed responses to drone attacks within Russian territory.

During a press conference on May 30, U.K. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly acknowledged that Ukraine had "the legitimate right to (defend itself) within its own borders, but it does also have the right to project force beyond its borders to undermine Russia's ability to project force into Ukraine."

Meanwhile, a U.S. National Security Council spokesperson told CNN that "as a general matter, we do not support attacks inside of Russia."