Germany delivers ammunition, other equipment to Ukraine

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 3, 2023 12:13 AM 1 min read
A soldier of the Ukrainian Volunteer Army prepares ammunition to fire at Russian front line positions near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, on March 11, 2023. (Sergey Shestak/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Germany has transferred over 32,000 rounds of 40-mm ammunition, dozens of all-terrain and border protection vehicles, and other military equipment to Ukraine as part of its latest aid package, the German government reported on Oct. 2.

The delivery also includes, but is not limited to, radio equipment for Leopard battle tanks, almost 100 Satcom terminals, over 1,000 infusion kits, a bridge-laying tank Beaver, and two mine-clearing tanks Wisent 1.

The German government's website noted that some of the deliveries from the industry stocks require further upgrades or training.

On Sept. 28, Germany's regulatory agency approved the plans of the arms manufacturer Rheinmetall to set up a joint venture in Kyiv together with the Ukrainian Defense Industry, Ukraine's state-owned defense company.

This new enterprise will provide "maintenance, assembly, production, and development of military vehicles" and initially operate exclusively on the territory of Ukraine, the German Federal Cartel Office said.

Germany is the world's largest provider of military aid to Ukraine after the United States.

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

