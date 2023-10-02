Germany delivers ammunition, other equipment to Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Germany has transferred over 32,000 rounds of 40-mm ammunition, dozens of all-terrain and border protection vehicles, and other military equipment to Ukraine as part of its latest aid package, the German government reported on Oct. 2.

The delivery also includes, but is not limited to, radio equipment for Leopard battle tanks, almost 100 Satcom terminals, over 1,000 infusion kits, a bridge-laying tank Beaver, and two mine-clearing tanks Wisent 1.

The German government's website noted that some of the deliveries from the industry stocks require further upgrades or training.

On Sept. 28, Germany's regulatory agency approved the plans of the arms manufacturer Rheinmetall to set up a joint venture in Kyiv together with the Ukrainian Defense Industry, Ukraine's state-owned defense company.

This new enterprise will provide "maintenance, assembly, production, and development of military vehicles" and initially operate exclusively on the territory of Ukraine, the German Federal Cartel Office said.

Germany is the world's largest provider of military aid to Ukraine after the United States.