Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

ISW: Ukrainian infantry advances closer to Verbove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk September 5, 2023 1:37 PM 2 min read
Soldiers with Ukraine's 32nd Mechanized Brigade cross a field in May. (Oleksandr Bordian / Courtesy)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's infantry has advanced to positions closer to Verbove, a village southeast of the strategic front-line city of Orikhiv, bypassing anti-tank ditches and obstacles, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in its latest report on Sept. 5.

The ISW also reported that another Ukrainian infantry group advanced toward Russian defensive positions between Robotyne (10 kilometers south of Orikhiv) and Novoprokopivka (13 kilometers south of Orikhiv).

According to the think tank, Ukrainian forces are widening the breach they have already made into one of Russia's defensive layers, maneuvering more equipment and personnel into the tactical rear.

Join our community
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Support us

Ukraine is also reportedly making gains in the immediate vicinity of the not-yet-breached Russian defensive layer that runs from northwest of Verbove to the north of Solodka Balka (located 20 kilometers south of Orikhiv) with infantry assaults and heavy artillery fire on Russian positions.

The ISW suggests that Ukrainian forces intend to hold these positions, although it notes that it's too early to say whether they have breached Russian defenses in the area.

Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar reported on Sept. 4 that Ukraine’s military has made gains near Klishchiivka, some five kilometers from Bakhmut, and Novoprokopivka south of Robotyne.

Ukrainian forces have liberated three square kilometers around Bakhmut over the past week, Maliar said.

According to the official, Ukraine has regained a total of 47 square kilometers of land in this area since the start of the summer counteroffensive.

Ukraine’s counteroffensive lurches forward: Key moment looms as more forces committed
Fresh videos of Western-made armor rolling across open fields, a new settlement liberated, and a lot of noise on Russian military blogger Telegram channels heralded to the world on July 28 that the Ukrainian summer counteroffensive had upped its gear. Almost eight weeks into the long-awaited operat…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.